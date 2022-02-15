 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neighbors helping neighbors program beginning
ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance announced their continued partnership with Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) on our Utility Assistance Program, Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

This program offers an opportunity for utility customers to add a one-time or recurring donation to their monthly bill. Donations will go towards utility bills of residents who have applied for assistance. Any dollar amount makes a difference. Donations may be tax-deductible and a statement of your gift will be provided at year-end, as appropriate.

The community donated $1,307 in 2021 to contribute to other Alliance residents who need assistance in paying their utility bills. These funds have helped four families, averaging at 5-people per household in 2021 alone. We are excited to see this program grow to ensure our community members don’t go without during times of need.

For more information about how to donate, please contact the Alliance Utility Office at (308) 762-5075.

If you wish to apply for assistance, please contact the Northwest Community Action office at (308) 762-4960 for application assistance.

To be eligible for assistance under this program, applicants must:

•Complete NCAP’s assistance application form, including providing proof of income

•Be a current resident and utility customer of City of Alliance, and

•Have a delinquent residential utility bill subject to disconnect.

