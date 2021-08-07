Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance is proud to celebrate our one-year anniversary, partnering with Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) on ITS Utility Assistance Program, Neighbors Helping Neighbors. In its first year, the City of Alliance announces that the community has donated $2,552 to contribute to other Alliance residents who need assistance in paying their utility bills.

City officials are excited to see this program grow to ensure the community members don’t go without during times of need. Over one-third of households in the United States have difficulty paying their energy bills and that financial insecurity is on the rise in Box Butte County. Some households may forgo food, medicine and other necessities in order to pay a utility bill or they may keep their homes at unsafe temperatures to reduce their bills. In some instances, unplanned expenses cause financial shortfalls for households who do not otherwise qualify for assistance.