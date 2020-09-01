New ‘Bill & Ted’ flick to play at drive-in

A newly released movie and some pricing changes are coming to the Midwest Skyview Drive-in this weekend.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” a brand new sequel to “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” will be shown on Sept. 4-6.

In the original “Bill & Ted” film, released in 1989, the then-teenagers take an adventure through time in an effort to learn about history and avoid Ted (Alex Winter) being sent to military school.

In “Face the Music,” William ‘Bill’ Preston Esq. (Keanu Reeves) and Theodore “Ted” Logan take another trip back in time.

Now middle aged, the best friends haven’t fulfilled their rock and roll destiny. Like before, the pair meets a visitor from the future.

They are informed that a song of theirs is the key to saving the world. For this adventure, the men are joined by their daughters, a few music legends and a new batch of historical figures.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of one hour and 32 minutes.

Changes to Admission, gate times

Beginning Friday, a different pricing structure will be applied to movies based on their release. Admission to new releases like this weekend’s show will be $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cards and $7 per person for non-members. There will be no car load pricing.

Older movies fall under the “Retro” category, and will have the same admission costs that the drive-in has charged since opening. Tickets are $3 for Midwest Theater members and $5 for non-members.