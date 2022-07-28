New boutique, The Poetic Soul, to sell clothes, crystals, books and more in Mitchell

Customers in Mitchell will have an eclectic and spiritual place to shop with the opening of a new boutique, The Poetic Soul, at 1238 Center Ave.

After a soft opening on July 1, the store will hold its grand opening on Friday, July 29. Owner Jeanette Bilstein has been working on establishing the business since last June.

The boutique will be open from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On some nights, Bilstein said, she’ll likely open again at 7:30 p.m.

The store sells a variety of women’s clothing options in several different styles.

“There’s stuff everywhere, from hippie to boho … it has a little bit of everything,” Bilstein said.

Bilstein will sell various body scrubs, crystals, tarot cards and metaphysical, religious and self-help books in addition to a plethora of clothing.

“I don’t believe people heal without a higher power, so it’s a boutique plus a metaphysical shop,” Bilstein said. “…It’s just been a dream of mine forever. I will eventually add CBD products and some other things to it. I’m going to do a little kitchenette in there with slushies that have hippie and boho names.”

She also wants to host "decorate your duds" events for teenagers to decorate or tie-dye their clothing.

Bilstein moved back to Mitchell to take care of her sick parents, who died within seven months of each other in 2020.

“I inherited some property and I figured, if I was staying, I better do something that will keep me here and bring back something to the community,” she said. “…I wanted to further the idea of this shop. Most of the pieces come from all over.”

Before returning to Mitchell, Bilstein lived in Arizona, Washington D.C., Lincoln and all throughout Wyoming. She acquired new, used and consignment clothing from her travels, and from Mitchell.

“Some of the coolest places, the best ambience, the best people, the most eclectic people, I found in little shops like this,” she said.

It’s why she wanted to open up such a shop in Mitchell.

This is not the first time Bilstein has opened a shop in the city. She ran a beauty salon in Mitchell for more than 20 years and also opened a bowling alley with her ex-husband and some friends.

“Mitchell has always been really been good to me,” she said, “so I decided to keep it local.”

The store stretches for nearly the entire building, and Bilstein said customers could feel deceived by how long it is — it features multiple different rooms, each with a selection of clothing, books and other items.

Bilstein said she’d be looking to hire at least one additional employee in the future. She has a fondness for empowering women. If the store is successful, she’d like to provide jobs for women coming out of the prison system. She’s worked as a prison therapist and said the women there sometimes just need a helping hand.

For its opening weekend, the business is hosting a raffle for customers. Other local businesses — Ayala’s on the Fairway, Gary’s Texco, Marketplace & Company, Raijin Ink, Ms. B’s Pampering, RedZ Bar and Grill, The Roost, Crystal Styling Salon, The Happy Dackle and Picture Perfect Photography — donated gift certificates to be raffled off.

Bilstein said she's a fan of community businesses helping one another out and wants The Poetic Soul to be a place to heal one’s mind, body and soul alike.

“I just want it to be a place of peace for everyone.”