 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

New daily weather service offered

  • 0

The Star-Herald - and its sister Lee Enterprises media companies across Nebraska - now will offer a daily regional weather forecast.

The Star-Herald understands the role weather plays in western Nebraskans’ lives.

Matt Holiner, Lee’s meteorologist for the Midwest, will provide video weather forecasts Monday through Friday at starherald.com, the Hub’s Facebook page and directly to Star-Herald readers via email alerts. Don’t forget to sign up for email alerts at starherald.com.

The forecasts will hit all of the Star-Herald’s platforms by 7 a.m. each weekday so you can plan accordingly for that day’s weather.

Weekday forecasts encompass the expected weather for those specific days. Friday’s forecast will be for Friday and a look ahead at the weekend.

Holiner will be using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

People are also reading…

Readers also will begin seeing Holiner weighing in on breaking weather news and patterns, via columns he writes and interviews he gives to local reporters.

In the future, Holiner will sometimes break-in live on the digital sites – via streaming video and through news articles – to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect the readers.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our Midwest news teams in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

Rest assured western Nebraskans will have someone - Matt Holiner - watching the skies for weather that affects their lives.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

Ballots set for primary elections

Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News