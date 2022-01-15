New digital signs at Scottsbluff Library

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of three digital signs that will be used to connect with the community. The signs are mounted on the pergola at the front of the library, and face Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and 18th Street. The signs will be used to promote library programs, city events, and programming and events from local non-profit agencies. There will be an application process for non-profits that wish to advertise on the digital signs.

The greatest thing we get to do in a library is provide service, and one of the most rewarding aspects is finding new and exciting ways to do so. With these signs we will be able to showcase the many valuable events happening in our library and our community to a greater audience. Being able to broaden our reach will have a major positive impact on our ability to serve and provide information.

So much of what we do at the library would not be possible without the support of our community. Each dollar donated to the library goes towards making an impact on the lives of every person in Scottsbluff. There are not enough words in all the books in this library to truly thank the donors that have made this project possible.

The library would like to thank the citizens of Scottsbluff that continue to donate so generously, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation, the City of Scottsbluff, Ferguson Signs Inc. and a substantial individual donor who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you to the entities that partnered with the library to make this project a reality: the City of Scottsbluff, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Board, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation, Ferguson Signs Inc., and Snell Services Inc.