New director at the helm of CASA

For the last six months, Kelcie McBride has been recruiting volunteers and performing other duties as she leads the Scotts Bluff County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) program.
McBride began her position in June as executive director of the organization that pairs volunteer advocates with children whose cases are before the courts.
“I really enjoy the position,” she said. “It is sad that positions like this are necessary, but since it is necessary, I feel like it is a great fit for me.”
McBride originally hails from North Platte and did a summer job in the area, which brought her to western Nebraska. Her previous career experience includes working in university positions, such as helping students acquire residential housing or financial aid. Immediately prior to coming to the CASA program, she worked in a split position with the Nebraska Children’s Home and the Right Turn program as a pregnancy/parenting/adoption specialist and permanency support specialist. In that position, she assisted with helping families make adoption plans for children, assist families seeking to adopt a child and providing support and services after an adoption.
“My goal was always to work for a non-profit,” she said. “I just always felt like that was where my heart was. ... I feel like it is so focused on the people, and that is my goal. I know that when you are working for an organization, obviously, you have to think about the budget. But, I don’t want that bottom line to be the only consideration. I want people to be our priority.”
Working in higher education, she said, “I saw so many kids come in with so much trauma. I wanted to see if there was something I could do on the front end.”
Advocates at CASA act as a child’s voice in court proceedings involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. CASAs get to know the children, she said, meeting with them to read books which have been donated to the organization’s new library, meet for an ice cream or other get-together, depending on the age range of the children.
“Our volunteers are that constant in their life,” she said. “Our volunteers lend their voice. They ask the child what they want. They talk to the child and the people that are important in that child’s life and get a sense of what may be in that child’s best interests.”
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way that CASAs are able to meet with children, with most visits occurring over Zoom, at this time. McBride said that the organization has limited volunteers, but the work continues.
The organization has about 30 volunteers, and many have taken leave because of extra duties they have at work, such as volunteers who work in education. Some volunteers prefer to work with infants, which is difficult because of a limit on one-on-one visits.
“Our biggest need right now is more volunteers,” she said. “When we have volunteers, and we have new cases come in, we don’t just say, “Here is this case. This is for you.’ We want to make sure we have a good match. We want to make sure it is a good fit because we want our volunteers to stay with these kids over the course of a court case, which can average about a year to a year and a half.”
She said one of her least favorite parts of the job is seeing some of the things that area children have been through.
“You expect that when you come into the job,” she said. “But, it’s always tough, to just read through what some of the kiddos have been through. I feel like being a kid is hard enough, and dealing with extra stuff and trauma just makes that much harder.”
Seeing a case close successfully, whether it's through reunification with a parent or moving a case into adoption, is one of her favorite pieces of the job.
“Our goal is for kids to be in a safe and permanent home,” she said. “Whatever that ends up being, we’re excited for those outcomes.”
The case load at CASA has remained steady, with the organization currently serving 27 children and having served 56 over the past year. McBride said cases are slightly down, with 70 cases handled last year, but historically, case load does fluctuate so they are on track compared to past years.
Funding for the program comes from grants and donations. The program has been able to get some CARES Act funding, which was helpful in helping to purchase Chromebooks for the volunteers. The laptops are useful, particularly for those volunteers who may not have a laptop at home.
In the coming weeks, CASA and other partners will be announcing a recruitment campaign. McBride said she encouraged the public to watch for a future announcement.
The organization’s next volunteer training session will be in February. For information on becoming a CASA, contact McBride, 308-672-2922 or email casaofscbcounty@gmail.com.