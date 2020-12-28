New director at the helm of CASA

Working in higher education, she said, “I saw so many kids come in with so much trauma. I wanted to see if there was something I could do on the front end.”

Advocates at CASA act as a child’s voice in court proceedings involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. CASAs get to know the children, she said, meeting with them to read books which have been donated to the organization’s new library, meet for an ice cream or other get-together, depending on the age range of the children.

“Our volunteers are that constant in their life,” she said. “Our volunteers lend their voice. They ask the child what they want. They talk to the child and the people that are important in that child’s life and get a sense of what may be in that child’s best interests.”

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way that CASAs are able to meet with children, with most visits occurring over Zoom, at this time. McBride said that the organization has limited volunteers, but the work continues.

The organization has about 30 volunteers, and many have taken leave because of extra duties they have at work, such as volunteers who work in education. Some volunteers prefer to work with infants, which is difficult because of a limit on one-on-one visits.