New Discovery Channel series to feature Nebraska parks

Nebraska’s state parks will be featured in a new Discovery Channel series set to air in late November.
“RV there Yet?” takes viewers across the United States, exploring national parks and fun detours along the way. The crew is currently filming in Nebraska before heading to Wind Cave in South Dakota.
Throughout the road trip, the crew will engage in the cultural experiences in states including Nebraska.
Some of the Nebraska sites the crew are exploring include Nebraska City to experience Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arbor Day Farms; Platte River State Park in Louisville, where they will camp, shoot trap and archery, and bike on the new state-of-the art bike trail; Victoria Springs State Recreation Area in Anselmo; the Sandhills of north-central Nebraska and the Mullen area, where they will enjoy some tanking and finally Chadron State Park, where they will experience the buttes, some hiking and the beautiful Pine Ridge. Afterward, they will venture off to Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota.
“Backed by the National Park Service, our main focus is to visit as many U.S. national parks and national monuments as we can while taking the side roads to see some of the greatest and quirkiest national treasures,” the series website reads.
The travel-reality series includes Nebraska native Patrice McCabe. She was raised in Lincoln and is a "card-carrying, red-wearing, football watching, true Cornhusker." McCabe said she looks forward to highlighting her home state to a national audience, she told the Star-Herald.
McCabe is joined by her husband Kevin, who is the executive producer as well as team organizer and a former park ranger.
The McCabes have owned and operated MPI, a television production company for the past 20 years. They produced the television show Addictive Fishing Television, focused on saltwater fishing that airs on the Discovery Channel and Fox Sports. With the plan to share the show with viewers across the country, Patrice asked, “How are we going to get to all of these places, bring our tradeshow booth, sell goods, and film episodes?”
Kevin’s solution was to buy an RV.
For the past 15 years they’ve traveled in a 38-foot RV capturing unique stories. Now, they are ready to hit the road again in a 26-foot RV and Patrice said she’s not afraid to get behind the wheel.
“All those years of working and traveling on the road in the 38 footer, I never drove it, not once,” she said. “Now, this 26 footer is just my size. I love driving it, and often on our trips I am the only one driving the entire time.”
"RV There Yet?" not only allows the team to showcase the beautiful public lands in America, but also is a new life adventure for the McCabes that they are excited to share with viewers.
Throughout the series, McCabe and the crew will share tips on RV maintenance, must-have equipment, setting up the RV, easy to make recipes and outdoor cooking tips.
The premiere season will feature the Grand Canyon, Wind Cave and Dry Tortugas national parks as well as highlight Nebraska state parks. In each 30-minute episode, the crew will go on various adventures, including zip lining, white water rafting, biking and hiking.
The public can follow McCabe and the crew on their adventures to national and state parks through the "RV There Yet?" Facebook page and YouTube channel.