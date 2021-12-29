New dog park opens in Scottsbluff

Citizens of Scottsbluff have long been requesting a dog park on the north side of the city and the city listened, according to a press release from the City of Scottsbluff. The dog park is similar to the Riverside Dog Park in offering a fenced, safe area for dogs and their owners to enjoy. A shelter with a picnic table is located just outside of the gate to the dog park. Benches will be installed this spring and will match those on Broadway manufactured by Aulick Industries. Signage for the dog park is expected to be installed soon and doggie bags are available now.