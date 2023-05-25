Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The community of Gering will celebrate its 102nd annual Oregon Trail Days. The festivities will offer some favorites that have become classics, with some new offerings, Rebecca Shields, general chairman, said this week.

Events will begin Thursday, July 13, opening with the kickoff barbeque and street dance at the Gering Civic Plaza, and gong through Sunday, July 16, with the closing event being the Gospel Jubilee at Legion Park.

The theme this year will be “Rediscover the Old West.”

Shields said the theme is about reconnecting with and appreciating the beauty that we have around us.

“I choose that theme because I felt like we have so many things here, like the monument, Legacy of the Plains, Chimney Rock, all of these things that people who live here don’t go visit all the time.”

Oregon Trail Days centers around the Old Settler’s Reunion, highlighting those individuals and families who have lived within the community for decades. It’s also become a time for gatherings of class reunions.

A complete listing of events is available on the Oregon Trail Days website, oregontraildays.com, and organizers are already hard at work, getting ready. Shield, who has been on the Oregon Trails Days committee for about 25 years, and been on the board for about 18 years, said she is excited for this year’s Oregon Trail Days.

“Some of our most popular events are the chili cook-off, the mud volleyball, the food fair, and, of course, the carnival,” she said. “...But, we’ve added some new events, trying something new and different.”

A cornhole tournament will be added, bringing a popular pastime to Oregon Trail Days. It will be held in the same area of the chili cookoff at Five Rocks Amphitheater, giving people another event to enjoy.

Sand catch wrestling, which is described as amateur wrestling on beach sand, will also be new this year, which Shields said was driven by feedback from high school students in her lives. It will also be offered at Five Rocks, near the mud volleyball event.

Shields said she wanted Oregon Trail Days “to be for all ages, kids to adults” in adding the two new events. She coordinated with organizers of a Facebook group, called 308 Corn Hole to offer that event and Wil Elis of the Pagsuko Combat Club. Both events should be fun for participants and spectators alike.

Shields said she thinks both events will appeal to the public.

“We always try to bring in people from out of town, too,” she said. “I think both of these events are going to draw a lot of people from other states and towns, not just locals.”

Of course, people are always interested in other ancillary events that are planned throughout the weekend. Tickets are being sold for a concert featuring country music singer Sara Evans at Five Rocks Amphitheater, which are available at outhousetickets.com. Other locales will offer food, music and other activities throughout Oregon Trail Days.