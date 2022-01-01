New exhibit on display at West Nebraska Arts Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present “Love, Morning by Beth Cole.”

Cole, of Merna, Nebraska, is an oil landscape artist. She started painting in 2012 after her children were grown. Her studio is located in her home at the foot of the Sandhills.

“My exploration into color, texture, drawing, shapes and values has brought me to realize my best work comes from the simplest ideas and from painting what I know and love – the land and the effects of light upon it,” Cole said.

Cole has been honored to learn from Dave Santillanes and Chris Groves. She’s been included in the juried Nebraska Biennial Juried Show at Gallery 1516 in Omaha and invited to show in the SPIRIT exhibition of Nebraska Art at the Museum of Nebraska Art.

“In a world of scrolling, misunderstandings, and not-so-witty banter, I hope to remind viewers of the calmness and beauty of the natural world,” she said. “Painting helps me turn my mind and heart upward and outward.”

The “Love, Morning by Beth Cole” exhibition will be up until Jan. 30. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.