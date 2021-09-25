New faces see wins in half-marathon

The women’s winner was Sara (Ensrud) Vaughn, breaking the course record with a 1:17:36. Runner-up Annmarie Kirkpatrick crossed the finish line four minutes later.

Vaughn, who currently lives in Boulder, grew up in Gering and earned all-state accolades as part of the Gering High School cross country team.

“I loved it,” Vaughn said of the Monument Marathon course. “I have memories on every mile.

“I grew up (near Five Rocks Amphitheater), my grandparents have a farm and I got engaged at the eight-mile mark,” she said. “My husband proposed to me on that road at the canal banks. It’s beautiful and it’s such a nice day. It was really fun to come back home.”

She was part of the CU Boulder cross country and even though she is from Gering, this is her first time in the Monument Marathon.

“I’ve been wanting to run it for 10 years now but I am always taking a break from running this time of year,” she said. “This year, it worked out and I have been training for a few weeks so I decided to come back and give it a go.”

This was the first half-marathon she has run in as she usually runs in the smaller distance races.