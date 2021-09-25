New faces see wins in half-marathon

During the 10th annual Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon Saturday, half-marathon spectators saw the winners cross the finish line minutes before the next person.
Lubbock, Texas, runner Lawrence Kipkoech won the half marathon with a time of 1:07:29. Kipkoech, originally from Kenya, beat the course time by six minutes.
“I’ve been training throughout the pandemic and in school. When I saw this race, I was like, ‘Let me sign up for it and go and run.’ This was my first race since March 2019,” he said. “When the pandemic started, there was no racing so I stopped running for a while. I just got back to running maybe in May this year.”
He won by a full two minutes over runner-up Alejandro Garcia. Garcia had won the previous two half marathons and had even held the course record since 2019.
“I do anything from a mile to the half marathon, I haven’t done the full yet,” Kipkoech said. “The goal is to run the full marathon but I hope I stay motivated. It’s not easy.”
He has graduated from Campbell University and is currently taking classes at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
Kipkoech said he felt that the course was a good and hard challenge for him. Even though he hadn’t raced since 2019 before the Monument Marathon, he will be racing his next half marathon on Oct. 23 in Louisiana.
The women’s winner was Sara (Ensrud) Vaughn, breaking the course record with a 1:17:36. Runner-up Annmarie Kirkpatrick crossed the finish line four minutes later.
Vaughn, who currently lives in Boulder, grew up in Gering and earned all-state accolades as part of the Gering High School cross country team.
“I loved it,” Vaughn said of the Monument Marathon course. “I have memories on every mile.
“I grew up (near Five Rocks Amphitheater), my grandparents have a farm and I got engaged at the eight-mile mark,” she said. “My husband proposed to me on that road at the canal banks. It’s beautiful and it’s such a nice day. It was really fun to come back home.”
She was part of the CU Boulder cross country and even though she is from Gering, this is her first time in the Monument Marathon.
“I’ve been wanting to run it for 10 years now but I am always taking a break from running this time of year,” she said. “This year, it worked out and I have been training for a few weeks so I decided to come back and give it a go.”
This was the first half-marathon she has run in as she usually runs in the smaller distance races.
“I train a lot of miles so it just seemed like a natural progression,” Vaughn said. “I usually race shorter races but I train over 13 miles a day, which seemed like a natural thing to do.”