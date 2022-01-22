New geophysical equipment heralds major research advances at Panhandle Extension Center

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Conservation and Survey Division (CSD) School of Natural Resources has established a new applied geophysics research program in Scottsbluff that is prepared to investigate environmental and agricultural issues in the Scottsbluff area and elsewhere in Nebraska.

Many pieces of geophysical research equipment have been acquired by CSD Geoscientist Dr. Mohamed Khalil Aboushanab since he joined the faculty at the UNL Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at Scottsbluff in September 2021.

A key piece of equipment is a new, state-of-the-art resistivity meter that can capture resistivity images of the earth’s subsurface up to 300 feet in depth. These images can help discover and investigate groundwater aquifers, mineral resources, subsurface geological structures, archaeological remains, and many other features. Thus the new equipment can be used to study many different environmental and engineering problems.

To conduct a resistivity survey, a string of non-destructive probes is set up on the ground surface. The probes can measure a slice of subsurface up to 1,300 feet long. An electric current is injected through them, and the electrical resistivity below the surface is measured with a resistivity meter.