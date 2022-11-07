New KCTS Red Line to travel between Scottsbluff, Denver airports

The Kimball County Transit Service (KCTS) has announced a new ‘Red Line’ route which will shuttle customers directly to and from Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff and Denver International Airport.

“We actually receive calls every day for our transit service to go to Denver International Airport,” KCTS Transit Administrator Christy Warner said. “As the number of calls increased, we decided we needed to be more efficient in how we got people to Denver and that’s how the Red Line was formed.”

The Red Line will run seven days a week. Trips cost $75, each way, per person. For parties of three or more, prices are slashed in half.

Payment is due when trips are booked, and the service makes stops at the Double L Country Store and Café near Harrisburg, the KCTS offices in Kimball and in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

People in Sidney wanting to make the trip can also request to have a separate vehicle pick them up and bring them to the Red Line when it stops in Kimball. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are also available upon request.

Riders can call KCTS at 308-235-0262 to reserve trips. “If we see an increase in phone calls, we’ll add additional routes and times,” Warner said. She added that plans are in the works to add booking from the KCTS website.

Currently, KCTS has 10-passenger vans running the route. However, Warner said a bid presented to the Kimball County Board of Commissioners, if approved, would allow the service to purchase two Sprinter vans.

These would have room for 14 passengers and would have additional space for luggage. They’d also come with more comfortable seats, Wi-Fi and USB charging ports.

Warner said she wanted to alternate with the Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s service so people can arrive at different times and that she aims to have the Red Line start service before the holidays.

The Red Line also meets the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s goal of connecting communities, she added.

“We don’t want them (riders) to fly to Denver and be afraid we won’t be there,” Warner said, “because we’ll always be there.”

The Red Line will include both morning and afternoon runs. Morning runs leave Kimball at 3:30 a.m., get to Scottsbluff at 4:15 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 8:30 a.m. They then leave Denver at 11 a.m. and get to Scottsbluff at 2:45 p.m.

Afternoon runs leave Kimball at 3 p.m. They get to Scottsbluff at 4 p.m., arrive in Denver at 8:45 p.m. and leave at 10 p.m. to get back to Scottsbluff at 1:45 a.m.