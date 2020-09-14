New marathon runner has run around the world

Although the Sept. 26 Monument Marathon will be the first official, in-person running event for Ivett Gomez, she’s been running at sites around the world for the past six years.
A native of Los Angeles, Gomez and her husband Alfonso moved to Scottsbluff in 2012. She runs a cleaning business and Alfonso is in the IT department at Regional West Medical Center.
“We definitely love it here,” she said. “I don’t think I’d ever want to go back to another big city. I’ve always appreciated the sport of running for its calming and meditative effects, but life is so hectic in L.A. that no one has time for anything.”
Gomez said her sister-in-law, who lives in Burbank, California, is active in running marathon events. In 2017, she gifted Gomez with a registration to the virtual eclipse marathon going on in California.
“I was in the 5K event, but I was able to do the event on my treadmill from home in Scottsbluff,” Gomez said. “I thought it was so cool when I got a medal and a plaque for the run.”
While the eclipse marathon was somewhat official, Gomez has made it a personal goal to run at least a 5K on her own wherever she and her husband visit for their anniversary.
“My first run was in 2014 when we visited Japan,” she said. “I made a run around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and I’ve been hooked on running since then.”
Another of her runs at historic sites was in 2018 when Gomez put in a 5K around the Coliseum in Rome.
She said she and Alfonso usually go to Paris every five years, so they’re hoping to go in 2021 for their 20th anniversary. While there, one of Gomez’s goals is to run around the Palace of Versailles.
Being alone with her thoughts during her runs, Gomez sometimes wonders what major historical events happened at the places she sees.
“There’s so much history in the area,” she said. “I’m running on the same ground where people were walking hundreds of years ago. I envision what might have been going on in the Coliseum or the Imperial Palace and the decisions being made by the leaders. It gives me a better sense of our history.”
As for the Monument Marathon, Gomez has seen ads for the event for a couple of years, but never got around to entering.
“This year my husband told me he’d pay for the registration if I wanted to run in a real marathon event,” she said. “My sister isn’t a runner, but I convinced her to join me in the half-marathon event. Then I talked with another friend about joining us, so the three of us will be running together.”
For the past two months, Gomez, along with her sister and friend, have been training for the Sept. 26 marathon event. She said it’s a great feeling to commit to something and follow it through, especially when it’s something she enjoys doing.
“This is my first marathon with real people, so it deepens the love I have for running,” she said. “I’ve been training in the same area as the marathon course and it’s just such beautiful country. I post pictures on Instagram and my friends from L.A. comment on how peaceful it looks. I tell them they need to come out and visit.”
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.