New marathon runner has run around the world

Although the Sept. 26 Monument Marathon will be the first official, in-person running event for Ivett Gomez, she’s been running at sites around the world for the past six years.

A native of Los Angeles, Gomez and her husband Alfonso moved to Scottsbluff in 2012. She runs a cleaning business and Alfonso is in the IT department at Regional West Medical Center.

“We definitely love it here,” she said. “I don’t think I’d ever want to go back to another big city. I’ve always appreciated the sport of running for its calming and meditative effects, but life is so hectic in L.A. that no one has time for anything.”

Gomez said her sister-in-law, who lives in Burbank, California, is active in running marathon events. In 2017, she gifted Gomez with a registration to the virtual eclipse marathon going on in California.

“I was in the 5K event, but I was able to do the event on my treadmill from home in Scottsbluff,” Gomez said. “I thought it was so cool when I got a medal and a plaque for the run.”

While the eclipse marathon was somewhat official, Gomez has made it a personal goal to run at least a 5K on her own wherever she and her husband visit for their anniversary.

“My first run was in 2014 when we visited Japan,” she said. “I made a run around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and I’ve been hooked on running since then.”

Another of her runs at historic sites was in 2018 when Gomez put in a 5K around the Coliseum in Rome.

She said she and Alfonso usually go to Paris every five years, so they’re hoping to go in 2021 for their 20th anniversary. While there, one of Gomez’s goals is to run around the Palace of Versailles.