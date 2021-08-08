New Mitchell store setting groundwork for the future

“I wanted to keep it very rustic and unique in here,” Dykes said. “I wanted the atmosphere of the building to be different than anything else you’d be able to find in the area.”

On Thursday afternoon, she signed on two additional vendors to fill the last of her available stalls. She signs vendors to one-month leases and takes 15 percent of each sale.

Diane Segal of Cheyenne is one of the newest vendors at Happy Dackle, and the one from the farthest away. She moved her various outdoor cabin decorations into one of the stalls on Thursday morning. “I have never worked with a vendor shop, but I have definitely visited many,” she said. “They’re a great concept, really.”

Segal discovered the store on Facebook, loaded up a truck full of decor, and made the ninety-minute drive up to Mitchell. She said she planned to rotate in new items around Christmas.

“i think it’s a great place to visit,” Segal, who grew up in Gering, said of the Happy Dackle. “It’s not far from Scottsbluff, and I think it’d be a great addition to Mitchell for sure.”