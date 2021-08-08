New Mitchell store setting groundwork for the future

Misty Dykes wants her vendor shop to be the start of something big.
A first-time storeowner in Mitchell has big plans for the present and future of her retail space.
Misty Dykes of Torrington worked with her husband Charlie to purchase and renovate the former Dollar General location at 1308 Center Ave., right in the heart of downtown Mitchell. They transformed it into a brand new vendor shop open on Tuesdays through Saturdays which they called the Happy Dackle, dackle being German for dachshund.
“I love dachshunds, and I wanted to do something unique and different,” Dykes, who has owned the dogs since childhood, said, “so that’s how I came up with the Happy Dackle.”
Crafting a unique identity for the store led to certain design decisions, like installing fences to separate the various vendor stalls or restoring the original wood floor from the building’s 1900 construction.
“I had my family in here and my husband’s family in here, and we worked long hours to get it going,” Dykes said. “We were on our hands and knees for a few weeks pulling out about 70,000 staples and nails from the floor to get it back to this.” The renovation was completed in less than two months. The store opened July 20.
The end result has a vintage feel. Twenty-six vendor stalls filled with decor, clothing, furniture, jewelry, books and more join two of Dyke’s own stalls where she displays some of her handmade baskets and signs.
“I wanted to keep it very rustic and unique in here,” Dykes said. “I wanted the atmosphere of the building to be different than anything else you’d be able to find in the area.”
On Thursday afternoon, she signed on two additional vendors to fill the last of her available stalls. She signs vendors to one-month leases and takes 15 percent of each sale.
Diane Segal of Cheyenne is one of the newest vendors at Happy Dackle, and the one from the farthest away. She moved her various outdoor cabin decorations into one of the stalls on Thursday morning. “I have never worked with a vendor shop, but I have definitely visited many,” she said. “They’re a great concept, really.”
Segal discovered the store on Facebook, loaded up a truck full of decor, and made the ninety-minute drive up to Mitchell. She said she planned to rotate in new items around Christmas.
“i think it’s a great place to visit,” Segal, who grew up in Gering, said of the Happy Dackle. “It’s not far from Scottsbluff, and I think it’d be a great addition to Mitchell for sure.”
The Dykes plan to be Mitchell’s newest additions, as Misty Dykes said they aim to move back to the town soon. She currently works as a nurse at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington. She said the pandemic was a stressful time for people in the medical field, but it gave her the free time to spark her creativity. “I did my first farmhouse table last summer and I was addicted after that,” she said.
That creativity extends to the building itself, and the ideas for new stores inside it. With around 20 to 40 customers per day from as far away as the northern Panhandle, Dykes said the Scotts Bluff County Fair and Old West Balloon Fest will bring even more clientele to the building as it expands.
Over the last 120 years, the location has hosted a mercantile store, clothing store, grocery store, and an auction house.
“This building has a lot of history, I’m told. I’m learning more and more about it every day,” Dykes said.
She said her father-in-law Butch Dykes is on track to open up a new auction house in the same building right next to the Happy Dackle.
Dykes also has aspirations to open up an old-fashioned ice cream parlor from the back of the store with the help of her brother, and potentially add in a laundromat. She has even had people ask her to start a bed and breakfast on the building’s upper level.
Dykes said the plan is to craft the space into the “CM Building,” an all-in-one community and shopping destination initialed after her and her husband’s names.
“I just need to get this up and going ... before I start looking at the other space the building has to offer,” she said. “...We’ll see what the future can bring.”