New name, same goals at Arthur’s Pizza

So Thiele decided he would rather focus on running one restaurant instead of dealing with several.

“I might never make as much money as my dad did,” he said, “but I’ll be more in control than he was.”

The name change and independence came suddenly, and Thiele had to take out an ad in the Star-Herald to let customers know it was still the same pizza they had been familiar with.

“When we made the change and left the franchise, I still wanted to offer the same varieties people had come to expect,” Thiele said. What did change were the names of the products. “...Instead of a Taco Pizza, we call it a Fiesta Pizza. Instead of a Combo Pizza, we call it a Deluxe. You can top a pizza however you want to do it, and we top them in the same way we always did.”

A few of the ingredient portions changed as well, but the menu largely remained the same. Thiele had to raise prices somewhat, but he said he focused more on the quality of the pizzas to make up for it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With all these factors in mind, I try to create a product that people think is a good bang for their buck,” he said. As he has for years, Thiele helps make the pizzas themselves. He also delivers them and mans the counter, as well.