New neurosurgeon and plastic surgeon welcomed to Regional West

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West recently welcomed two new surgeons to its medical staff.

Eduardo Gonzalez Barreda, MD, is a plastic surgeon at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. The practice is dedicated to providing comprehensive, innovative care while ensuring confidentiality and professionalism.

Dr. Gonzalez Barreda earned a medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon Medical School, Monterrey, Mexico, and completed plastic surgery residency training at NYU School of Medicine Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery, New York, New York.

Rodney Samuelson, MD, is a neurosurgeon at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Neurosurgery & Spine Center. As the area’s only neurosurgery practice, Dr. Samuelson and his colleagues provide compassionate, comprehensive neurosurgical care for diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, including chronic pain and degenerative diseases of the neck and lower back.

Dr. Samuelson earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, and completed neurosurgery residency training at Medical College of Virginia Hospital, Richmond. He completed an endovascular neurosurgery fellowship at the University at Buffalo Department of Neurosurgery, Buffalo, New York; and an open cerebrovascular/skull base fellowship at Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Samuelson is board certified in Neurological Surgery.

To learn more about these physicians, visit rwhs.org/find-provider.

