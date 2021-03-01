New nursery takes root

Megan Tower has a family legacy of playing in the dirt.
Her new business, Dirt Stix Nursery — tucked behind the Shell Station off of 10th Street in Gering — is a multi-generational effort to bring more garden goods to Gering. Inside the newly assembled greenhouse, the wind abates, and a steamy heat wraps around the rows of boxes, waiting flowers and hanging pots. She and fiancé Nathan Heilbrun started the project in May and are poised to open doors next week.
Dirt Stix Nursery has two full-time employees, and part-time family help. That includes Tower’s aunt, Jana Richard, a state certified nurseryman and landscape professional. Tower credits Richard’s “massive garden” for sowing seeds for a love of gardening.
“We picked all of (her) tomatoes, and had a tomato fight,” Tower said.
Carole Gross, Tower’s grandmother, is also helping out.
“I turn 80 next month, and there’s no better place to be,” Gross said, gently trimming a few blooming calibrachoas.
All three worked at Total Landscaping Center, before it closed in 2016, then Peaceful Prairie Inc. in Mitchell.
“We all like playin’ in the dirt,” Tower said.
She’s aiming to partner with local businesses to display arts and crafts, like outdoor sculptures, wall art and even raised beds made out of scrap steel.
“We have so many talented local people, and I want to show them off,” Tower said.
The Scottsbluff woman said she aims to keep the business open year-round, with seasonal offerings such as trees and poinsettias in the winter. The anticipated hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seven days a week. On Friday, March 5, she’s anticipating an order of 18,500 plants to augment the 755 hanging baskets and other plants she already has.
Tower plans to open her doors to the public Monday, March 1. She said she hopes to show the process of production, before the grand opening in mid-April.
“Then we have more one-on-one time with the customers to be able to explain and educate them,” Tower said. “We give something for people to do besides go and walk through Walmart. Come in, get toasty.”