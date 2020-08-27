 Skip to main content
New playground apparatus ready for use
The fencing around a new piece of playground apparatus in Scottsbluff came down Thursday, signaling that the equipment is ready for use.

The new equipment is south of the Riverside Campground, southwest of the Riverside Discovery Center. With construction on the Monument Valley Pathway ongoing, access to the equipment can be gained by driving around the pond to where the pathway connects to the North Platte River.

A $30,000 expenditure from Keno funds allowed for the purchase from Miracle Equipment. The equipment was originally purchased in fall 2019, and installation began in March.

Parks department manager Rick Deeds said, “Because of COVID-19, obviously we had to work around all that, and we just finished it up last week,” .

The apparatus has multiple slides and ladders as well as oversized jacks to climb on. The jacks are the first in the city’s park system.

Deeds said he and his team are always excited when they can open up a new piece of equipment for the public.

“It accentuates our parks,” Deeds said. “It makes it more user-friendly. The bigger units like this are more common now because you can do more things with the features rather than buying a swing here or a merrry-go-round there.”

There are more improvements to come in the city’s parks.

“We will be updating our playgrounds,” Deeds said. “We’ve got some merry-go-rounds that need to get replaced. We’ve got some swings we need to get replaced. We’re working on those quotes and such right now and what needs to be done in which park.”

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

