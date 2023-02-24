Local residents are encouraged to visit the Legacy of the Plains Museum to pick up tickets ahead of the annual Bandana Benefit.

The Bandana Benefit is held each year to raise funds for the museum. Proceeds go toward operating expenses and allows the museum staff to offer free or reduced programming like the Puzzles of the Past, podcasts, speaker series and reduced or free school visits to name a few.

“Our fundraisers are extremely important,” Legacy of the Plains Museum Executive Director David Wolf said. “They are a great revenue source for our museum.”

The fundraiser was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but has since returned and serves as one of two major fundraisers the museum holds each year. The Bandana Ball has occurred for over two decades and originally was a Farm and Ranch Museum event that continued on as the museum evolved into Legacy of the Plains.

“My favorite is seeing many people from different walks of life coming together to help preserve the history of the area,” Wolf said. “I also enjoy talking with our attendees and seeing the thrill of the live auction.”

This year’s fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, March 10, at the Gering Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and meals will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. The auction will begin as the meal wraps up.

The Bandana Benefit will feature a western style buffet, which features fried chicken, beef brisket, cheesy potatoes and salad; live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffle, mystery boxes, food frenzy auction and other activities. Wolf told the Star-Herald several items have already been submitted for this year’s event that range from Huskers sporting event tickets to gift bags.

“We have some wonderful items: several prints, two truck hitches, several different bottles of wine, a pet health kid, Platte Valley Companies gift bag, Husker fabric gift basket, one whole pig plus processing, gaming headphones, toy tractor, Husker volleyball and football tickets, a birthday party at the museum, 1967 Browning A5 Light 12 Belgium 12 gauge and more,” he said.

The public can also enjoy a new program featured at the benefit. The program is for third graders and focuses on the history of towns. Programs sharing the history of Minatare and Gering were successful, with other towns to be featured in the future.

People can purchase tickets by contacting Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989. Individual tickets are $35 and a table is $315, which comes with 10 tickets for the price of nine. Anyone can also donate items to the auction by contacting the museum.