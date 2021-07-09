New, relocated stores open on Broadway

Several vacant storefronts on Broadway have filled up in the last few months with new or relocated businesses.
“I saw this place for rent and jumped at the opportunity to try it out,” Tori Fletcher, owner of That’s So Fletch boutique, said. “The landlord was really nice. Everything just fell together.”
Fletcher operated an online store for four years before opening up her retail location at 1612 Broadway in early June.
“I liked the setup of the store because it already had the shelves, the racks ... it was ready to go,” Fletcher said.
The organization allowed for her to move to more boutique-style clothing and decor.
“It was very nice to have something ready to move into.”
Kendra Goeman, owner of Nebraska Shirt Co., also moved into her 1610 Broadway location in June. Her store had previously been a block away on 16th Street.
“Last year I finished nail school and I wanted to do nails in my shop. I just didn’t have the space over there,” Goeman said.
Goeman added a nail bar and a succulent bar to her Nebraska-centric clothing store. The new store’s size was large enough to incorporate everything she wanted, but small enough for the rent to be manageable.
In addition to the increased space, Goeman said she has seen an increase in foot traffic.
“I had the problem of people not going beyond Broadway to the side streets when shopping,” she said, of her old location. “There are more people walking down Broadway, and they stop and say, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen this shop, how long have you been here?’”
She said she still recommended for shoppers to check out other streets to see what they might find.
Lanny Hanks, co-owner of DefComp Firearms Academy, said his new location at 1716 Broadway was also crucial in helping him expand.
“We outgrew it,” Hanks said of the store’s previous location on First Avenue. “We leased that building over there just for our training room ... we just kept growing and growing so we started looking for another building.”
A deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company led to the necessary funds to move into a larger venue in April. Hanks said a successful opening weekend of selling the coffee in November made the grounds a staple of the business.
“We were hoping to double our coffee sales, and we’ve more than quadrupled them,” Hanks said. “Our biggest battle right now is keeping it in stock.”
The new building has allowed Hanks and his co-owners to renovate DefComp. So far, they have added new paint and a break room, but work is still progressing on a new ceiling and renovated lighting.
“We’re a ways from where I want to be, but every day is progress,” he said.
The storeowners said there are still some empty properties, particularly to the north and south on Broadway. Despite these recent additions, the downtown area has more room to grow.
“It’d be great to see more buildings filled up with businesses,” Goeman said.
Shoppers can also check out the downtown area during Sidewalk Sales, scheduled for July 15-17. Stores will be offering products from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.