New, relocated stores open on Broadway

In addition to the increased space, Goeman said she has seen an increase in foot traffic.

“I had the problem of people not going beyond Broadway to the side streets when shopping,” she said, of her old location. “There are more people walking down Broadway, and they stop and say, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen this shop, how long have you been here?’”

She said she still recommended for shoppers to check out other streets to see what they might find.

Lanny Hanks, co-owner of DefComp Firearms Academy, said his new location at 1716 Broadway was also crucial in helping him expand.

“We outgrew it,” Hanks said of the store’s previous location on First Avenue. “We leased that building over there just for our training room ... we just kept growing and growing so we started looking for another building.”

A deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company led to the necessary funds to move into a larger venue in April. Hanks said a successful opening weekend of selling the coffee in November made the grounds a staple of the business.

“We were hoping to double our coffee sales, and we’ve more than quadrupled them,” Hanks said. “Our biggest battle right now is keeping it in stock.”