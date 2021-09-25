New runners, new course records in the 10th annual Monument Marathon

The results of full-marathon at the 10th annual Monument Marathon came down to the last few miles as the winning runner and runner-up were neck-and-neck most of the course.
Men’s winner Alex Ekesa, who hails from Kenya and currently resides in Lubbock, Texas, beat the course record with a time of 2:29:35.
“This is my second time coming to (a race in) the U.S. I came here this year and in May, I had one race in Lincoln,” Ekesa said. “I’ve been training in Kenya but now that I’ve been in the U.S. in the past four months, I’ve been training and preparing in Lubbock, Texas.”
With this being his second race in the U.S., he mostly raced and trained in Kenya. He has run just about every distance he can.
“I actually do short or middle distance races from 5K to 10K and half to full,” Ekesa said. “I think I’m so much of a long distance runner, that is to say marathons. Because with my age as well, I think with the shorter distance, you need to have that twitch of muscles and that I think I have to live up to the younger generations to do that.”
For those who are first timers at the Monument Marathon, the scenery is what most will talk about along with the course.
“The course was pretty good. There was nice scenery, it was well marked, everything about it was great,” Ekesa said.
Coming in less than a minute later, Bryan Morseman from Wheeler, New York, crossed the finish line with a time of 2:30:15.
“That was actually my 150th marathon. I’ve won 72 of the ones I’ve run and all those other ones have been close, like I’ve been neck and neck the majority of the ones I didn’t win,” Morseman said.
Even though this was Morseman’s first time in the Monument Marathon, he planned to run last year but an injury kept him out.
“It was nice. I was supposed to come out here last year and I had some Achilles flare-up about a week and a half before,” Morseman said. “I pulled the reins back and didn’t come out. So this year, I decided to do it and they upped the prize money so I got a better field. I came out here to try to win and I was two minutes under the course record.
He said, “You can’t complain, again I’m upset but it’s a beautiful area, I’ve never been out here. This was my first race in Nebraska and the course was gorgeous. The little fans that were out there were enough to make the course where it was loaded with fans, so it was nice.”
Women's marathon winner Annmarie Wilson from Lingle, Wyoming, beat the course record with a 3:16:38 time. The course record she was trying to beat was her own from 2019. She raced last year but was affected by COVID weeks prior, so she wasn’t able to beat her time.
“I’ve done the marathon four times and the half once, I finished third a couple of times. I had the course record two years ago, I set it at 3:18. And last year, I wanted to better my time, but about six weeks before the race I got COVID,” Wilson said. “That really affected the race last year and so this year, I set out to break the record. I anticipated quite a bit of competition this year with them increasing the prize money.”
Her goal was to break the course record and she was able to accomplish that. Wilson also wanted to be close to where she was two years ago.
“Last year was hot and I really struggled getting enough fluids in. I had a lot of cramping and I just had a hard time. So in my training this year, I took in a lot of fluids and practiced running in the heat, being able to take in a lot of fluids but also just consistent long runs,” Wilson said. “We did some pace work mid-week often and just got those long runs in, being consistent. Today, my goal was to just run smart, start out conservative so I didn’t crash and burn at the end.”
Wilson wasn’t the only person in her family running. Her husband, Joe, also ran the full marathon, finishing fourth while her son took part in the 5K.
“This is a family affair, my husband ran the full, my son, Sullivan, ran the 5K and got second,” Wilson. “Running is what we like to do.”
Wilson was running this race with one of her sisters on her mind and won the race for her.
“One of my sister’s was in a head-on collision two weeks ago. She's alive, she’s stable, she’s in the hospital but it kind of derailed the last two and a half weeks of training,” Wilson said. “So, I’m really thrilled that I was able to pull through and get the win. I think of my sister and I really got this win for her.”
About a minute after Wilson came the women’s runner up, Anissa Swaney, with a time of 3:17:51. Swaney and Wilson were hanging with each other until about the final few miles.
“It wasn’t until the last couple of miles where I thought, ‘OK, maybe I’ve got this, I just have to be steady.’ (Swaney) hung on for a lot longer than I thought she was (going to),” Wilson said. “She was starting to say her hamstrings were getting twingy, but she did awesome.”