New runners, new course records in the 10th annual Monument Marathon

The results of full-marathon at the 10th annual Monument Marathon came down to the last few miles as the winning runner and runner-up were neck-and-neck most of the course.

Men’s winner Alex Ekesa, who hails from Kenya and currently resides in Lubbock, Texas, beat the course record with a time of 2:29:35.

“This is my second time coming to (a race in) the U.S. I came here this year and in May, I had one race in Lincoln,” Ekesa said. “I’ve been training in Kenya but now that I’ve been in the U.S. in the past four months, I’ve been training and preparing in Lubbock, Texas.”

With this being his second race in the U.S., he mostly raced and trained in Kenya. He has run just about every distance he can.

“I actually do short or middle distance races from 5K to 10K and half to full,” Ekesa said. “I think I’m so much of a long distance runner, that is to say marathons. Because with my age as well, I think with the shorter distance, you need to have that twitch of muscles and that I think I have to live up to the younger generations to do that.”

For those who are first timers at the Monument Marathon, the scenery is what most will talk about along with the course.