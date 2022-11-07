New Scottsbluff business creates an urban mushroom farm

Tyler Cochran went to school for welding, he’s an officially licensed private detective, and the only class he failed in high school was biology. So, his newest endeavor is something he said he’d never have seen himself doing — growing mushrooms right in the heart of downtown Scottsbluff.

He and his fiancée recently started Polarity Mushroom Farm at 1814 Broadway in Scottsbluff. The business isn’t quite open yet, with production expected to begin in earnest by the end of the year. But Cochran said it fills a niche that hadn’t been serviced in the area before.

“There’s not really anything like us around. The closest would be Fort Collins or Denver. It’s definitely a lot on our plate but I think we can pull it off,” he said.

Cochran cultivates, grows and harvests numerous species of mushroom at his urban farm. Different types include chestnut, reishi, lion’s mane, pathfinder and blue oyster mushrooms. Some of these are mainly for consumption while others have medicinal qualities.

“I’d say the more holistic side of things got me into it,” Cochran said. “After I did that first grow kit, I was hooked. It’s definitely a learning experience every day.”

To grow the mushrooms, Cochran creates a nutrient-rich broth, inoculates it with a liquid culture and fills up a syringe. He introduces the liquid culture to a batch of hydrated, sterilized rye berries — or winter rye — and uses a mix of soy hulls and oak from an Amish wood mill as substrate.

The mushrooms then spread their mycelia, which are root-like filaments that consume nutrients from the substrate. In a matter of several days or weeks, they’ll eventually sprout and reach optimal size. Cochran harvests them in clusters and sells them wholesale.

Some mushrooms grow better than others.

“This has been, I guess you’d call it pre-production, seeing what works well together and what doesn’t,” Cochran said. “… It’s kind of the luck of the draw. I had four identical bags that I did at the exact same time with the exact same things, and they did not grow the exact same at all.”

Cochran estimated he can grow about 100 pounds per week in each of his growing tents. The more tents he adds, the more mushrooms he can grow. He can check on their growing conditions, see how they look, and determine if he needs to add more oxygen or humidity to the tents.

The knowledge base for mushroom growing is smaller than people might think, he said. There’s still plenty being discovered about fungi.

Cochran said his reception has been overwhelmingly positive. He’s connected with Scottsbluff High School to sell mushrooms for their cafeteria meals and plans to give some away for students to study. He’s also been in touch with the Powerhouse Social restaurant down the street to provide mushrooms for their cuisine.

Other restaurants across Scotts Bluff County could be potential customers as well. Most of his current business is conducted through Facebook, but he plans to open up a subscriber portal website and sell whole, dried and powdered mushrooms, as well as cultivation supplies, through there. People will be able to subscribe to the site and he’ll regularly grow mushroom blocks for them to take home.

“A big part of what I’m excited to do is share that with the community,” Cochran said. “… There’s definitely some experimentation to be had there down the line.”

Part of that experimentation may include producing fruits and vegetables alongside his mushrooms. The plants will intake carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. Mushrooms, like animals, intake oxygen and produce carbon dioxide, therefore creating a cycle where plants and fungi help each other grow.

It’s a novel concept, but Cochran said it might be worth it to be able to produce more locally grown crops throughout the year. Currently, though, his focus is all on the fungi.

“It’s fun. I’m just having a good time,” he said. “I tell everybody, if I won the Powerball, I’d still be in here growing mushrooms.”