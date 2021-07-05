New stores bring new life to Uptown Scottsbluff mall

A post-COVID business resurgence has led to an explosion of new tenants at the Uptown Scottsbluff mall.

According to Christa Pelster, Uptown Scottsbluff’s general manager, 11 of the mall’s 36 stores opened in 2021. Six have opened in the last two months alone.

“I think a lot of people during COVID found their niche ... and had the time and energy to put into their small business,” she said. “There’s probably only one or two spaces available right now.”

Pelster said she plans to have the mall’s stores all opened and fully functioning by October.

“I’m proud to be here because I’ve seen them rejuvenate the mall,” Ben Salazar said. Salazar, co-owner of Locos Restaurant, opened the establishment earlier this week.

“There are so many stores opening up now, and they’re local stores,” he said. “That’s going back to the old grassroots.”

Salazar dedicated his restaurant to his grandmother, who died in April.

“She was always cooking, one of the best cooks in the valley,” he said. “She pretty much raised us. If you needed something, she took care of it.”