New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee to visit Panhandle Oct. 11-13

New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee is scheduled to visit the panhandle in October. Lee's most recent books take place in Nebraska during a pandemic: The Line Between and A Single Light. Wynter escapes a doomsday cult only to find the world is falling apart. A deadly germ has emerged as the permafrost in the arctic thaws. Lee's pandemic takes a darker turn as it causes dementia and violence.

The public can meet Tosca Lee at the Sidney High School Auditorium Oct. 11, the Kathleen Lute Public Library in Ogallala Oct. 12, and at Alliance Public Library Oct. 13. Each location will hold an author meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. before her talk at 6:30 p.m.

A Nebraska native, Lee is best known for her unexpected points of view, meticulous research, and high-octane thrills. Her books are adventures, borrowing heavily from the good versus evil model. Her main characters are often running and in fear for their lives starting from the first pages of the book.

Tosca Lee also wrote "The Progeny" series about the descendants of Elizabeth Bathory. Countess Bathory may be the most prolific female serial killer in history. Some of her other books include historical fiction about Biblical characters like "The Legend of Sheba" and "Iscariot." Lee also collaborated with Ted Dekker on a science fiction series called The Books of Mortals series.

In all, she's written eleven books and has appeared on the New York Times bestseller list. Tosca Lee holds several book honors including the Nebraska Book Award. She has also been named a Goodreads Choice semifinalist.

For more information on this author visit, contact Cindy Osborne at the Western Library System at 308-632-1350. Tosca Lee's visit is supported in part with funding from the State of Nebraska and from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Technology Act and the Nebraska Library Commission.

For more information, contact Sherry at the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org. or Cindy Osborne at 308-632-1350.