Newly opened Emerald Center offers new event space for parties, community events

Celeste Salazar has been interested in planning events for a long time.

“I have been drawn to doing events since I was really young. I actually did my very first event when I was 13 years old. I planned my mom’s baby shower,” she told the Star-Herald.

Salazar has now opened up her own events center, known as The Emerald Center, at 17 W 16th St. in downtown Scottsbluff.

“I wanted something that sounded elegant and classy,” she said of the moniker, “but also different than my name.” She already operates a photography studio known as Celeste Salazar Photography and Design.

Salazar went to school online for a certificate in event planning. She’d been looking for a location to start an event center at for two years when she took over the 16th Street location. Construction began in July 2021.

“We wanted to start off with a medium-small center to get a feel for it and just to start the business. We found this place a year ago and it’s worked out perfectly,” she said. “...It’s taken a long time, but I’m glad we’re here.”

The Emerald Center opened its doors June 1, and has held some soft-opening events for family and friends. It is designed to host bridal showers, graduation parties and other small, intimate events.

“Truly, any of those smaller parties that could fit under 100 guests could set up in here,” Salazar said.

To achieve a neutral look which would fit with any color palette, The Emerald Center primarily uses black and white decorations and furniture.

“These are all my very go-to colors. I love black, I love white, I love gold and I love emerald so we’ve got little touches of emerald throughout the building,” she said.

Guests have several customization options at the center. For example, they can rent some of the decor for their own parties.

Food can be brought in for free. Salazar said The Emerald Center does not cater so as to place a larger focus on the events themselves.

Guests can also use a stereo system to play music from their own playlists. Additionally, the lights in the main hall can change colors to fit different themes or moods.

Those aren’t the only changing lights at The Emerald Center; in both the men’s and women’s restrooms, guests can toggle a button on the mirror to change the ambient lighting for selfies.

The building also features two entrances, one at 16th Street and one by a parking lot at the back. Salazar said she plans to add more seating options inside and outside.

Salazar does all of the set-up and clean-up, all the decorating, all balloon arches and provides free consultations. She and her husband, Denzel, are the only employees, and he has a full-time job so she is usually the sole hostess.

”We just want to make it stress-free for people,” Salazar said. “... You spend your time here and you invest your money with us so we want to make sure you have a great experience.”

The Emerald Center’s grand opening will take place in July. It will feature food vendors, face painting, a bounce castle and a selection of decor so guests can see what the space has to offer.

Salazar said the center will also be able to host community events, such as markets or meetings with Santa Claus.

“Come holidays we’ll change the decor, add stuff to it, but we just really want to make it fun for people ... and bring that different decor look that we don’t really see in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.”

Those looking for additional information about the center can contact theemeraldcenterllc@gmail.com or 308-765-1814.

