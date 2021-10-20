NEXT donation aids Northfield Haven

The NEXT Young Professionals donated $5,000 to build a community for adults with developmental disabilities.
Representatives from the group presented a check to developers and future residents of the Northfield Haven residence on Wednesday. They met right where the facility is going to be, even amidst ongoing construction.
The funds were the result of the young professionals’ Best of the West Beer and Wine Fest, which was held on Aug. 13. “Back in August, we had been trying to figure out who to donate to, and we always do something local,” Julia Hertaus, NEXT’s public relations chair said. She said conversations with Rawnda Pierce, the executive director of Twin Cities Development, led to the group learning about the Northfield Haven project.
Pam Richter, one of the parents who founded Northfield Haven, came up with the idea after her neighbors visited a similar facility in Omaha. She said Pierce and the rest of TCD were instrumental in kick starting the project’s development. “We came to Rawnda and said we need to make this happen in western Nebraska,” she said. The nearest communities for developmentally disabled adults would otherwise be in Omaha or Denver. Pierce said the families involved didn’t want to send their children that far away.
She and TCD were able to raise several hundred thousand dollars through grants and donations, but a combination of code changes and the coronavirus led to the project’s cost growing to more than a million dollars.
“Basically it was down to the studs,” Pierce said. “New electrical, new plumbing, new HVAC. Everything in the construction project will be brand new...the families came to us and hopefully we’ve found a good solution for them.”
The NEXT donation will go toward building the amenities of Northfield Haven. These include fifteen apartments, an office and apartment for a resident manager, a laundry room, and a large community room so residents can interact with their families and each other. The apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom, and two of them will be wheelchair-accessible.
“It’s really hard for our kids to have a social life,” Richter said. Adults like her son are more often accepted by other people with disabilities, she said. Having around 15 to 18 of them in the same space will make it more likely for them to form friendships. Though they have developmental disabilities, the future residents are largely ready to live independently, with some assistance.
The process to construct Northfield Haven began in the summer. The location used to be a medical wing of the former Northfield Villa facility. “At the beginning, we figured it was just going to be like one of the normal projects we always have, but as we moved on we started discovering different obstacles,” project coordinator Hever Barraza said. The permits and architectural design took longer to complete than developers anticipated. “I’m happy to be a part of it,” Barraza said. “It’s something that’s given me a challenge and that’s what I’m all about.”
Construction is expected to last until the late spring or early summer of 2022.
NEXT has a history of using their beer and wine fest funds to help local construction projects. The 18th Street Plaza, Hertaus said, was one such enterprise they donated to. “In the future we’ll potentially look to do more work with (Northfield Haven) and potentially donate more funds,” she said. NEXT’s pumpkin carving event on Oct. 23 is also scheduled to raise funds for the special needs community.
Those looking for additional information about the Northfield Haven residence may visit https://northfieldhaven.wixsite.com/northfield-haven.