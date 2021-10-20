NEXT Young Professionals donation aids Northfield Haven

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Basically it was down to the studs,” Pierce said. “New electrical, new plumbing, new HVAC. Everything in the construction project will be brand new...the families came to us and hopefully we’ve found a good solution for them.”

The NEXT donation will go toward building the amenities of Northfield Haven. These include fifteen apartments, an office and apartment for a resident manager, a laundry room, and a large community room so residents can interact with their families and each other. The apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom, and two of them will be wheelchair-accessible.

“It’s really hard for our kids to have a social life,” Richter said. Adults like her son are more often accepted by other people with disabilities, she said. Having around 15 to 18 of them in the same space will make it more likely for them to form friendships. Though they have developmental disabilities, the future residents are largely ready to live independently, with some assistance.