NEXT Young Professionals to host 10th annual Beer and Wine Fest

Prepare for an evening of drink tasting and networking when the NEXT Young Professionals group hosts their 10th annual Best of the West Beer and Wine Festival on Friday, Aug. 13.

The festival’s organizers say the event is a way to jumpstart new connections. “We get people in the community, who otherwise would have never met each other, to get to know each other,” NEXT’s past president Jordan Diedrich said. “It’s where members and nonmembers alike come together, meet new people...and step out of their comfort zone.

The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will make its return to its usual location at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. Diedrich said many of NEXT’s events have experienced record participation when they returned from hiatus over the last few months. The Beer and Wine Fest, he said, shouldn’t prove any exception.

“I believe this year a lot of people are just ready to get out,” Diedrich said. The Young Professionals’ most popular event, and their longest-running, the festival normally serves around 500 guests, though Diedrich estimated they could get as many as 600 or 700 attendees this time around.