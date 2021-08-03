NEXT Young Professionals to host 10th annual Beer and Wine Fest

Prepare for an evening of drink tasting and networking when the NEXT Young Professionals group hosts their 10th annual Best of the West Beer and Wine Festival on Friday, Aug. 13.
The festival’s organizers say the event is a way to jumpstart new connections. “We get people in the community, who otherwise would have never met each other, to get to know each other,” NEXT’s past president Jordan Diedrich said. “It’s where members and nonmembers alike come together, meet new people...and step out of their comfort zone.
The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will make its return to its usual location at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. Diedrich said many of NEXT’s events have experienced record participation when they returned from hiatus over the last few months. The Beer and Wine Fest, he said, shouldn’t prove any exception.
“I believe this year a lot of people are just ready to get out,” Diedrich said. The Young Professionals’ most popular event, and their longest-running, the festival normally serves around 500 guests, though Diedrich estimated they could get as many as 600 or 700 attendees this time around.
Aside from a potential increase in participants, Diedrich said the event should be mostly the same experience as before. “A lot of the (NEXT) board agrees it’s nice to have something similar every year,” he said. “We didn’t want to mess with something that’s worked well in the past.”
The band Avid Discord will provide live music for the event, and Rosita’s, Vinny’s and Macky’s Snacks will serve food from their trucks.
The event will offer ten categories of drinks, including three types of wines, six types of beers and a hard seltzer category. The drink list for the festival is not yet finalized, as there are still shipments to be made, “but it looks like we’re going to have over 30 beers and over 20 wines,” Diedrich said. “We’re not quite there yet, but it’s close.”
Only those 21 and over may attend, and IDs will be checked to ensure peoples’ ages. Diedrich said most of the Young Professionals’ other events are more family friendly.
Proceeds from this year’s Beer and Wine festival, like in years past, will go to support the community. Normally, the specificities of where the proceeds will go are ironed out after the event is over, though Diedrich suggested they could go toward improving the 18th Street Plaza. Previous donations aided the Riverside Discovery Center and the Western Nebraska Pioneers, among other groups. Donations usually average around $5,000, Diedrich said.
Other events the Young Professionals put together include the Spring up the Bluff run, Progressive Dinner socials, and Pathways to Success luncheons. The Spring up the Bluff event is the only other one primarily aimed at raising money for the community. The others are more focused on networking.
Festival tickets are $30 in advance through the Eventbrite link on the group’s Facebook page, or $35 at the gate. Gate admission is where Diedrich said they make most of their proceeds from. The NEXT board worked in conjunction with Colleen Johnson, director of the Old West Balloon Fest, to ensure the festival would take place when there was a large amount of tourists in town without interfering with Balloon Fest events.
The Young Professionals have a roster of more than 100, with a board of 15. Their name is a misnomer, as their membership is open to individuals of all ages. Diedrich has been involved for the last four years. He said the Beer and Wine festival is always a good experience.
“It’s a fun time, it’s Friday night, the week is over and it’s a good time to hang out with friends,” he said.