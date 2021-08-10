NIBN is Creating a Peer Support Program

SCOTTSBLUFF — A brain injury often results in a long, isolated, and complicated journey. They can be caused by car accidents, a stroke, recreational accidents, work accidents, and falling, among other causes. Peer Support is having someone assist you along your Recovery Journey, someone who has “been in your shoes” with their own brain injury experience and who can help you figure out your path.

The Nebraska Injured Brain Network (NIBN) is now offering its Peer Support program in the Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff areas.

Do you have questions about what to do after your brain injury? Do you feel isolated and lonely because life is suddenly different and you are not the same person that you were before your injury? Do you just need a little bit of support and assistance to figure some things out? You might like to become a recipient of Peer Support. If so, call 308-293-0391, or email peersupport@nibn.org. You can also go to our website to learn about Peer Support, www.nibn.org.

You can become a Peer Supporter, too. If you are a person who is living with an Injured Brain and you want to help others who have experienced a brain injury, please call 308-293-0391, or send an email to peersupport@nibn.org.

Don’t forget to check out NIBN’s website—www.nibn.org—which provides an opportunity for people living with an Injured Brain to connect with each other. Check out the Support Forum, which is an online chat board where you can create a profile and begin interacting with others who are on a similar Recovery Journey.