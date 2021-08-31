Night Photography Workshop and Star Talk to be held at Agate Fossil Beds

AGATE — Ever wanted to know how the amazing Milky Way pictures from our National Parks are created? Ever wanted to catch the Space Station or meteors on camera? Join Agate Fossil Beds National Monument’s night sky rangers Sunday, Sept. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m for a free seminar on landscape astrophotography. It’s a fun and artistic hobby that almost anyone can enjoy, without expensive telescopes and tracking mounts.
The first half of this event is an informative talk about the process in the monument theater at 7 p.m., followed by a hands-on workshop under the stars at 8:45 p.m. Please plan on attending both segments.
Not interested in photography but want to experience Agate’s famous night sky? There will also be a star talk and guided telescope tour for families and other visitors starting at 8 p.m.
“This will be a collaborative experience to teach you how to enjoy landscape astrophotography as a hobby,” said park ranger Jason Gray. “No experience? No problem. Been on the cover of Sky & Telescope? We’ll probably pick your brain too.”
All you need is a digital DSLR or mirrorless camera with a manual mode (“M” on the settings dial), the widest-angle lenses you have with manual focus option (the lens that came with your camera is fine), a sturdy tripod, and eagerness to learn. The park will not be able to provide cameras or other gear. Cellphones and point-and-shoot cameras without manual mode are unfortunately not appropriate for this seminar.
Admission to Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is always free. No reservations or tickets are required for the event. Agate Fossil Beds is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, Neb. or 23 miles south of Harrison, Neb on Highway 29. Camping and overnight stays are not allowed within the park, but a privately-owned campground is available just east of the monument.
For more information, contact the park at 308-665-4113 or visit go.nps.gov/AgateAstrophoto.