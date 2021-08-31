Night Photography Workshop and Star Talk to be held at Agate Fossil Beds

AGATE — Ever wanted to know how the amazing Milky Way pictures from our National Parks are created? Ever wanted to catch the Space Station or meteors on camera? Join Agate Fossil Beds National Monument’s night sky rangers Sunday, Sept. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m for a free seminar on landscape astrophotography. It’s a fun and artistic hobby that almost anyone can enjoy, without expensive telescopes and tracking mounts.

The first half of this event is an informative talk about the process in the monument theater at 7 p.m., followed by a hands-on workshop under the stars at 8:45 p.m. Please plan on attending both segments.

Not interested in photography but want to experience Agate’s famous night sky? There will also be a star talk and guided telescope tour for families and other visitors starting at 8 p.m.

“This will be a collaborative experience to teach you how to enjoy landscape astrophotography as a hobby,” said park ranger Jason Gray. “No experience? No problem. Been on the cover of Sky & Telescope? We’ll probably pick your brain too.”