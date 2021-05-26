Nile reopens with ‘Cruella’ this weekend

After over a year of shuttered doors aside from a brief two-week stint in June 2020, the Nile Theater is finally opening up for family fun entertainment once again.
Owners Sara Krichau and her husband, Ward, have been working to bring the old building back to life in time for its opening show of “Cruella” on Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Krichau said they’ve had a lot to do since the theater has been empty for so long.
“It’s been stressful,” she said. “We got a new ice machine, so hey, we’re on the right track. … My candy case is full — it looks beautiful.”
Krichau said that with many people vaccinated and COVID-19 seemingly on the decline, she and her husband were ready to open the theater back up permanently. Apparently, so was the rest of the community.
She said the last few posts on their Facebook page had some of their highest engagement ever. They had 193 shares, 63 comments and over 250 reactions to their first post announcing their reopening this weekend.
“Our Facebook page has been blowing up,” she said. “I do know a lot of people that have said they are coming, even though it may not be their kind of movie. I feel those are the people that always support us.”
It’s the people who Krichau looks most forward to with reopening Mitchell’s big screen. The atmosphere of the movies just can’t be beat.
“There’s people you see here that you don’t see any place else, and they’re usually in a good mood here,” she said. “We’ve missed everybody, the people I only see here. That’s the best part.”
The Nile Theater attempted to reopen for a couple of weeks over the summer with a few older movies, but with low participation. So instead, they sold popcorn throughout the summer last year to help pay the bills and be prepared for when they might be able to once again fully open.
Now, the time has come.
Krichau said “Cruella” will run for at least two weeks. After that, it’s just week by week, day by day. The Nile is a first-run movie theater, meaning it plays newer movies.
The weekly schedule for the Nile Theater will be showtimes Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with an additional Sunday matinee at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $8 per person for all balcony seats, $7 per person for adults and $5 per child 11 and under.