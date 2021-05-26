Nile reopens with ‘Cruella’ this weekend

After over a year of shuttered doors aside from a brief two-week stint in June 2020, the Nile Theater is finally opening up for family fun entertainment once again.

Owners Sara Krichau and her husband, Ward, have been working to bring the old building back to life in time for its opening show of “Cruella” on Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Krichau said they’ve had a lot to do since the theater has been empty for so long.

“It’s been stressful,” she said. “We got a new ice machine, so hey, we’re on the right track. … My candy case is full — it looks beautiful.”

Krichau said that with many people vaccinated and COVID-19 seemingly on the decline, she and her husband were ready to open the theater back up permanently. Apparently, so was the rest of the community.

She said the last few posts on their Facebook page had some of their highest engagement ever. They had 193 shares, 63 comments and over 250 reactions to their first post announcing their reopening this weekend.

“Our Facebook page has been blowing up,” she said. “I do know a lot of people that have said they are coming, even though it may not be their kind of movie. I feel those are the people that always support us.”

