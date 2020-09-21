Ninth COVID-19-related death, first in Box Butte County, reported

Panhandle Public Health District announced the first COVID-19-related death in Box Butte County, this time involving a man in his 50s.
The man had underlying health conditions, but is the first death in the Panhandle that didn’t involve an elderly person. Last week, officials announced two deaths that involved elderly persons in Scotts Bluff County, both who had lived at long-term health facilities.
The death announced on Monday was also the first outside of Scotts Bluff County. It is the ninth COVID-19 death reported in the Panhandle since PPHD began collecting on March 2.
Box Butte County has had a sudden increase in cases, with 16 currently active cases. Since Sept. 1, Box Butte County has had 31 cases. Box Butte began seeing a climb in cases in mid-August and the current spread of cases seems to have started on Aug. 25, with cases being reported nearly daily since that date. A total of 44 cases have been reported since that date, according to the Panhandle Public Health District dashboard at pphd.org.
Last week, when officials were asked if any specific events or activities were tied to recent increases in cases, officials said that gatherings are often tied to spread among people. However, school being in session is also contributing to an increase in cases. In Box Butte County, five children are among the 16 active cases.
People continue to be reminded of the advice to social distance, wear a mask and to stay home if sick or experiencing symptoms. People in vulnerable populations are also advised to stay home as much as possible, such as the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.
The most common symptoms that people are familiar with involve fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and even loss of taste or smell. In recent calls, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell has noted that some of the symptoms that have been commonly reported among people have included gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
“Symptoms that you don’t normally associate with a respiratory illness, but are associated with COVID,” she said.
Also, she said, it's been common to see patients who have not suffered a fever, a symptom that many people believe occurs with every COVID-19 cases. Like many illnesses, the symptoms, and severity of symptoms, can differ.
Health officials noted a common myth that diagnosing COVID-19 during cold, flu and even allergy season can be difficult.
“There are things that you can look at that can differentiate whether or not you are looking at cold, flu or seasonal allergies and considering if you should maybe get tested," Schnell said.
One of the great differences highlighted involved length of time, with seasonal allergies often occurring over several weeks compared to seven-14 days for the flu and less than 14 days for a cold. With the coronavirus, average length of symptoms was reported as seven to 14 days. A graphic available at aafa.org/covid19 shows that some common symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as shortness of breath and chest tightness or pain, loss of taste or smell are more likely to be associated with COVID-19 than with the flu or a cough. There are some common symptoms, such as cough, feeling tired or week, headaches and body aches, but some symptoms, such as runny or stuffy nose are more commonly associated with a cold, the flu or seasonal allergies.
The importance of masks continues to be highlighted, particularly in a school setting. The governor added some quarantine protocols to the current directed health measure, which is currently at Phase 4. The directed health measure applies to those in extracurricular activities, such as playing sports, and had already been standard practice in the Panhandle health district. Under the guidance, if a player in an activity has tested positive and wearing a mask and other players who were within 6-feet for a 15-minute period, such as during a game, the players would not have to quarantine if they had been wearing a mask. They would only need to self-monitor for symptoms. If the player who tested positive was wearing a mask, close contacts who were not wearing masks will have to quarantine. If no one was wearing a mask, close contacts who were identified would be required to quarantine. The guidance has been shared regularly by PPHD to outline school investigations to parents and the community and Ricketts’ directive has made the quarantine protocols consistent throughout the state.
During Monday’s call, PPHD did release its weekly risk dial, which has moved up slightly but still remains in the moderate risk level. Most of the counties in the Panhandle remain in the moderate risk level, except for Garden and Deuel counties, which are listed in the low risk area. The three communities listed in the low-risk are in those counties: Oshkosh, Chappell and Big Springs.
Sixteen new cases were announced on Monday: five among children 19 and under and 11 adults. Cases involving children were reported in Box Butte (1, community spread) and Scotts Bluff County (4, close contact). Cases among adults were reported in Box Butte (5, close contact); Cheyenne, (1, community spread); Morrill, (1, close contact; 1, community spread); and Scotts Bluff County (3, close contact).
There are currently 85 active cases in the Panhandle, with six people hospitalized. A total of 810 people have tested positive and 716 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Panhandle.
