Ninth COVID-19-related death, first in Box Butte County, reported

One of the great differences highlighted involved length of time, with seasonal allergies often occurring over several weeks compared to seven-14 days for the flu and less than 14 days for a cold. With the coronavirus, average length of symptoms was reported as seven to 14 days. A graphic available at aafa.org/covid19 shows that some common symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as shortness of breath and chest tightness or pain, loss of taste or smell are more likely to be associated with COVID-19 than with the flu or a cough. There are some common symptoms, such as cough, feeling tired or week, headaches and body aches, but some symptoms, such as runny or stuffy nose are more commonly associated with a cold, the flu or seasonal allergies.

The importance of masks continues to be highlighted, particularly in a school setting. The governor added some quarantine protocols to the current directed health measure, which is currently at Phase 4. The directed health measure applies to those in extracurricular activities, such as playing sports, and had already been standard practice in the Panhandle health district. Under the guidance, if a player in an activity has tested positive and wearing a mask and other players who were within 6-feet for a 15-minute period, such as during a game, the players would not have to quarantine if they had been wearing a mask. They would only need to self-monitor for symptoms. If the player who tested positive was wearing a mask, close contacts who were not wearing masks will have to quarantine. If no one was wearing a mask, close contacts who were identified would be required to quarantine. The guidance has been shared regularly by PPHD to outline school investigations to parents and the community and Ricketts’ directive has made the quarantine protocols consistent throughout the state.