The Gering Civic Center will come alive with the sound of hooves and roaring crowds when the CAPWN Foundation’s Nite at the Races returns this weekend.

According to CAPWN Foundation board member Brenda Leisy, Nite at the Races features an atmosphere like that of the Kentucky Derby, letting those in attendance bet on pre-recorded horse races and don their finest hats in addition to enjoying a delicious meal and many other activities.

“It’s a lot of fun," Leisy said. "For me the best part is getting to wear my big fancy hat. It happens right before the Kentucky Derby, and it really does have that same feel. Even though the horse races aren’t live, it's very competitive. You have play money, which makes it even better. It’s more fun to bet when you know you’re using funny money.”

Nite at the Races also includes a wide selection of silent auction items, a derby hat competition, 50/50 raffle, dessert auction, buffet meal, and a cash bar, providing something fun for everybody in attendance.

“It’s a very fun vibe and a very fast paced evening with so many activities going on,” Leisy said. “There’s something for everyone.”

The event helps the CAPWN Foundation raise money for Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, which provides services to meet the needs of the community including health and dental services, behavioral services, young child and youth programs, senior programs and more.

“Nite at the Races is an opportunity for the foundation to fundraise, and we do that so that we are able to have enough money to give to some of the different groups within the organization and help them build programs,” Leisy said. “We really enjoy helping as many groups as we can within the organization to really help the community grow and help people in our community.”

Leisy said that attending Nite at the Races and supporting CAPWN directly helps families in our local communities attain a better quality of life and gain access to resources they would otherwise lack.

“It’s very beneficial to lots of families in the area,” she said. “At the end of the day, that’s our goal: to help as many people make the best life for themselves, and that’s what a lot of the programs at CAPWN do.”

Nite at the Races will be held on Saturday, April 21 at the Gering Civic Center, with social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and races at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each, and can be purchased by calling CAPWN at 308-633-3216 or visiting bit.ly/3MN81Yf.