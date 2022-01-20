 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nomi Health to offer weekend COVID testing
Nomi Health will begin offering weekend hours at its COVID-19 testing site in Scottsbluff to help meet testing demand in the region.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22, the testing site will accept patients from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of January. It’s possible weekend hours will continue into February.

Normal hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The site is located near Regional West Medical Center at 3912 Ave. B in Scottsbluff.

Those who need a test are asked to preregister at: nomihealth.com/nebraska​.

