The Gering Visitors Bureau and Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau announced they will be honoring Scotts Bluff County sports heroes during National Tourism Week - May 7-13.

Sports tourism is at the forefront of local attention with efforts currently underway developing the comprehensive sports tourism strategic plan (Sports Tourism Playbook) as well as the recent announcement of the USA Cycling Inaugural Gravel National Championships to be held in Gering September 9, 2023.

Plenty of sports heroes, past and present, from Scotts Bluff County have captured hearts and communities with their style, dedication and being the sort of players, we would want to be.

“Local sports are full of such players, beloved figures who we choose to emulate. Some are loved for their talents alone, while others are embraced for their intangibles or the legacy they’ve created off the field," Karla Niedan-Streeks, Executive Director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said in a press releaswe. “There’s no better time to applaud their contributions than during our sports-themed observances during National Tourism Week 2023."

Residents are asked to nominate their favorite local Sports Hero from any community in Scotts Bluff County (past and present). Nominations are to be sent via email: EMAIL YOUR NOMINATION(s) TO: Brenda Leisy at Brenda.Leisy@scottsbluffcountyne.gov or Karla Niedan-Streeks at karla@visitgering.com and the subject line should read: Sports Hero.

Nominations must include the following: Name and email address of the person nominating the Sports Hero; The nominated Sports Heroes’ name, community of residence, a brief narrative telling the reasons why and amazing stories of the athlete nominated, and a photo of the nominee.

After all nominations are reviewed by the selection committee, five heroes will be selected for recognition during National Tourism Week May 7-13. All selected-winning heroes will be awarded a commemorative sports/stadium blanket as recognition. Nominations are due on or before April 24.

“Our commitment to honor our local sports heroes, past and present, will be ongoing. But we are thrilled to be able to honor five nominated-athletes during a week of commemorations-special events highlighting the importance of tourism and sports tourism in our communities”, Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, said.

The sports heroes honored during National Tourism Week 2023 will be announced via local-regional media outlets the week of May 1.