 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte NRD announces new general manager

  • 0

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Scott Schaneman as the General Manager as of the March 10 board meeting.

Schaneman has been the interim general manager for the past few months following John Berge’s leave in January. Schaneman has worked in various roles at the district over his 14-year tenure and is a longtime farmer and rancher of the district.

The North Platte NRD board said it is excited for the future of the district and looks forward to continuously improving working relationships with the NRD’s constituents.

For more information on the North Platte NRD events, please visit their website at www.npnrd.org, or contact its office at 308-632-2749.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on accusations he stole guns from the department and sold them locally.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota hotel staff quit in protest after owner bans Native Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News