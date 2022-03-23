North Platte NRD announces new general manager

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Scott Schaneman as the General Manager as of the March 10 board meeting.

Schaneman has been the interim general manager for the past few months following John Berge’s leave in January. Schaneman has worked in various roles at the district over his 14-year tenure and is a longtime farmer and rancher of the district.

The North Platte NRD board said it is excited for the future of the district and looks forward to continuously improving working relationships with the NRD’s constituents.

For more information on the North Platte NRD events, please visit their website at www.npnrd.org, or contact its office at 308-632-2749.

