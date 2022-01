SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte NRD will host a send off for John Berge on Jan. 13.

The send off will celebrate Berge’s contribution and service to the North Platte NRD, according to an invitation sent by the North Platte NRD.

The event will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the North Platte NRD Office, 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff.

Berge will serve as the USDA State Executive Director, Farm Service Agency after recently being appointed by President Joe Biden.