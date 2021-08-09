North Platte NRD hosting Water Expo

The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual water tour on Aug. 17 and 18.

Berge said the tour will be different from past years.

“(The tour) used to go into Wyoming. We’d go to Glendo, Seminoe and Pathfinder. It was a very cool tour, but there are all kinds of COVID restrictions still in place on those federal facilities. Instead of going west like we’ve done every year since 1987, we’re going to go east. We’ve set up a pretty cool tour,” he said.

Day one of the tour will start on the north side of the North Platte River.

“We are working our way from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center to Lake Minatare to talk about the inland lakes operations, all of the tributaries in between and working our way down to Bridgeport to visit 21st Century Equipment and talk about irrigation management,” Berge said.

The second day will start at the South Platte NRD in Sidney to talk about nitrates and water management, and will also make a stop at the High Plains Ag Lab.

“Then we will go up through Pumpkin Creek talking about the livestock impacts on water, and up through the Gering Valley Flood Control project. Then over to the Farmers Irrigation diversion dam on the river, and then finishing up at an Aquaculture Facility over by Mitchell. What we’re trying to do is provide kind of this broad overview of water. It’s not just for crops, there’s also industrial uses, there’s livestock uses, even fish production uses,” Berge said. “That’s a big chunk of outreach we’re doing that particular week.”

