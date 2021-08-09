North Platte NRD hosting Water Expo

The North Platte NRD is kicking off its annual Water Expo on Saturday, Aug. 14 with a day full of events.
“We’re hosting our now semi-annual Water Expo here at our main campus to really highlight a whole bunch of different cool things about water for families, for landowners, for producers,” general manager John Berge said.
One of the highlights of the expo is the Junior Conservation Ranger program.
“We modeled it after the Junior Ranger program that the National Park Service does. It’s kind of a scavenger hunt. There’s also some hands-on things that kids have to do, like learn how to set an irrigation tube or identify a flow meter or find certain things on our campus,” Berge said. “The very first year that we did it in 2019, I think we issued something like 40 or 50 badges. We’re going to update those books so the kids are going to see some new content this year, and they can get badge number two if they’d like.”
There will also be snow cones, a kids playground with bounce houses, a wet play area and a water slide.
“The first year we tried to make that expo really adult driven,” Berge said. “The second year, we made it a little bit more family oriented. We found that kind of a mix is the best.”
Adults will have a variety of presentations from which to choose.
“We’re going to have some presentations for adults on everything from gardening, to beekeeping, to better water management in their homes,” Berge said.
The day starts with greenhouse tours at 10 and 10:30 a.m. The greenhouse is unique growing several exotic fruits and vegetable such as bananas, papaya, avocados and several varieties of lemons, including one that grows to the size of a cantaloupe.
Bee Informed, a discussion about bees and other pollinators will be at 10:30 in the Dillman Education Room on the NPNRD campus.
Admission is free and includes a free lunch that will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It’s a free lunch, so even if you just want to come up and have a hamburger on us, that’s fine,” Berge said.
The expo kicks off a full slate of events for the NRD’s Water Week.
On Aug. 16, NPNRD is hosting the Nebraska Water Center’s annual Water Conference.
“We’re hosting somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 or 50 people from the University Lincoln campus, and then there’s another 50 or so people who have registered for the conference. The conference is going to be an opportunity for people to learn about both surface water and groundwater management in agriculture and municipalities,” he said.
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual water tour on Aug. 17 and 18.
Berge said the tour will be different from past years.
“(The tour) used to go into Wyoming. We’d go to Glendo, Seminoe and Pathfinder. It was a very cool tour, but there are all kinds of COVID restrictions still in place on those federal facilities. Instead of going west like we’ve done every year since 1987, we’re going to go east. We’ve set up a pretty cool tour,” he said.
Day one of the tour will start on the north side of the North Platte River.
“We are working our way from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center to Lake Minatare to talk about the inland lakes operations, all of the tributaries in between and working our way down to Bridgeport to visit 21st Century Equipment and talk about irrigation management,” Berge said.
The second day will start at the South Platte NRD in Sidney to talk about nitrates and water management, and will also make a stop at the High Plains Ag Lab.
“Then we will go up through Pumpkin Creek talking about the livestock impacts on water, and up through the Gering Valley Flood Control project. Then over to the Farmers Irrigation diversion dam on the river, and then finishing up at an Aquaculture Facility over by Mitchell. What we’re trying to do is provide kind of this broad overview of water. It’s not just for crops, there’s also industrial uses, there’s livestock uses, even fish production uses,” Berge said. “That’s a big chunk of outreach we’re doing that particular week.”