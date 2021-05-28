 Skip to main content
North Platte NRD to continue with greenhouse tours
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Greener Gardens Greenhouse, a project of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD), will be conducting tours of their geothermal greenhouse, this season on Tuesdays, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

If you have not seen or toured the greenhouse, now is the time to do so. If you have a large group that would like to tour, staff is currently doing tours of groups of 10. Contact Jennifer Berge Sauter, 308-632-2749, jberge-sauter@npnrd.org, to arrange a time slot on a Tuesday.

Produce donations have continued and the cumulative total donated to date is around 3,100 pounds being donated to a local food pantry. Staff want to encourage the public to donate to our local food pantries.

The public is always welcome to peruse the Greener Gardens Greenhouse or the North Platte NRD Facebook pages for updates on the greenhouse operations, educational information and online seasonal tours and updates.

