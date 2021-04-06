North Platte NRD to increase access to the public on April 12

On that date, the office will resume normal office access to the public. Since March 20, 2020, to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the main office at 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff has been locked during business hours, and staff had been available by appointment only.

“For over a year, our number one priority has been to keep the public, our employees and our board safe while providing excellent customer service. To that end, we had modified our public interactions, but given the increasing availability of a vaccine, the low case transmission numbers and low hospitalization rates, we are happy to return to a more normal practice of doing business.”

Precautions are still being taken to reduce risks for the public, the staff and the board. Staff will continue to be required to wear a face mask while interacting with the public, their colleagues and the board. Staff will still socially distance in the building which has required modification of its public spaces, including seating in the board room and the Dillman Education Room. The NPNRD has also installed a physical barrier of plexiglass at the front desk and routine disinfecting of high-touch surfaces in public areas will continue. Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for use by those other than staff while in the building, and they are urged to use them.