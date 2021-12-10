Northern Panhandle hit with heavy snowfall

The Panhandle’s first big snowstorm of the winter won't stick around for long, Brandon Wills, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said.

Snow showers were expected to dissipate by early Friday evening, Wills said.

“When it gets dark, the snow showers will be over,” he said.

Scottsbluff didn’t get hit with a lot of snow with around an inch reported. The northern Panhandle got far more snow, Wills said.

A National Weather Service spotter in Chadron recorded up to 8 inches by 11 a.m. Friday.

Sioux County recorded the heaviest snowfall in the Panhandle with 6 to 9 inches reported in that area, he said.

While precipitation was expected to dissipate by Friday evening, there will be other weather patterns that are cause for concern, Wills said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With regards to precipitation, we’re going to dry out,” he said. “The thing that we’re going to have to contend with is that we’re going to have some breezy to gusty winds picking up in (the Panhandle).”

As of Friday afternoon, wind speeds were 10 to 20 MPH, he said.