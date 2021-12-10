 Skip to main content
Northern Panhandle hit with heavy snowfall
Northern Panhandle hit with heavy snowfall

The Panhandle’s first big snowstorm of the winter won't stick around for long, Brandon Wills, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said.

Snow showers were expected to dissipate by early Friday evening, Wills said.

“When it gets dark, the snow showers will be over,” he said.

Scottsbluff didn’t get hit with a lot of snow with around an inch reported. The northern Panhandle got far more snow, Wills said.

A National Weather Service spotter in Chadron recorded up to 8 inches by 11 a.m. Friday.

Sioux County recorded the heaviest snowfall in the Panhandle with 6 to 9 inches reported in that area, he said.

While precipitation was expected to dissipate by Friday evening, there will be other weather patterns that are cause for concern, Wills said.

“With regards to precipitation, we’re going to dry out,” he said. “The thing that we’re going to have to contend with is that we’re going to have some breezy to gusty winds picking up in (the Panhandle).”

As of Friday afternoon, wind speeds were 10 to 20 MPH, he said.

“They’re going to actually start picking up overnight. We have winds gusts starting to really pick up early Saturday morning. 25 to 30 MPH winds (are expected) in the Scottsbluff area and northern Panhandle,” Wills said.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 to 40 MPH on Saturday.

“What’s going to be a concern is the snow that did fall and gusty winds overnight. Blowing and drifting snow could definitely be a problem for folks by (Saturday) morning,” Will said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Saturday and in the low 50s Sunday through Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday with a high of 49 degrees.

jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

