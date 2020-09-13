Northfield Church and Chadron Community Church form partnership

About a year and a half ago, Jason Corbit, then pastor at Chadron Community Church, began seeking out the Lord for the direction in which to lead his church. The answer came through a friendship with Kiley Callaway, pastor at Northfield Church in Gering.
Corbit said he sensed the Lord wanting the church to do something new, and he loved seeing all that Callaway had been doing at Northfield.
“You literally could see the church and community revitalized,” Corbit said. “It was very appealing to me.”
Corbit began discussions with Callaway about potentially uniting their churches together as one, which is not something you see every day.
“Two churches becoming one, I don’t know if the Panhandle has seen this before,” Corbit said.
“As far as our domination, it happens often. Churches seek out another church that have more health than they do, ask for help, for leadership to help them out,” Callaway said. “This one is unusual because they (Chadron Community) are a healthy church, a good church.”
Despite Chadron Community being a healthy church, Corbit still felt the church was called to something more. Little did he know he’d be called to something more as well — in the opposite direction.
“I knew I needed to go to Bangladesh,” he said. He went on a mission trip in spring 2020 with a gospel crusade organization that helps underground churches around the world. “We saw several hundred people cured of afflictions and diseases. I knew from those two instances I would never be the same again.”
He told the leadership at Chadron Community Church that where he felt God leading him to did not coincide to where he was leading this church.
Nevertheless, talks continued between Callaway and the leadership at Chadron.
“Personally, I thought it wasn’t going to happen, but the board, the Chadron board, asked to keep going,” Callaway said.
Finally, on Sunday, Sept. 6, the two churches announced to their congregations that they would be combining to form one church with two different sites. They have even hired Kevin Fox as the campus pastor for the Chadron site. He will begin his role sometime in October.
“There is a whole bunch of paperwork that the main headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, has to approve, but then it’s official,” Callaway said. “All the ground work is there. I don’t foresee any speed bumps.”
Callaway will act as the lead pastor while Fox will be a campus pastor, or a kind of associate. Callaway said he’ll be the point person for mission, vision and leadership training for the church as a whole, while Fox will handle things like taking care of people, doing hospital visits, marrying couples and burying loved ones up at Chadron.
“It increases the family. We have more family to pray for, care for,” Callaway said. “We have the same vision, same messages, same culture, same DNA, same heartbeat.”
He said that it might take some getting used to for the two churches, and his congregation will have to get used to sharing him as he will have to travel up to Chadron from time to time. However, he said it shouldn’t be a problem because he pastors a phenomenal church that understands the relationships that they are building.
“The biggest thing is some people think it’s a church corporate takeover, but it’s not because we are all focused on the same thing and all want the same thing,” Callaway said. “So, when two can come together, it creates that synergy that makes our mission and vision more powerful.”
Corbit said he got emotional when he heard the news that the vision for the church that the Lord spoke to him almost two years ago has finally come to fruition.
“This is pioneering something beautiful and incredible,” he said. “And it’s for God’s Kingdom.”
