Northfield Retirement Communities to unveil new subdivision

Officials from Northfield Retirement Communities are set to unveil a new residential subdivision later this month.

On Monday, July 11, representatives from Northfield Retirement Communities will host a ribbon cutting for its new addition, known as The Residency independent living duplexes.

Sean Johnson, Northfield Retirement's director of sales and marketing, said the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting will be held in lieu of a traditional groundbreaking ceremony.

“These guys went to work so quickly, which is great,” Johnson said. “…It just happened so quickly we weren’t able to actually do a groundbreaking ceremony.”

It’s a good problem to have, he said, and Monday’s event will serve as a proper project announcement.

Anderson & Shaw Construction is working on the buildings alongside Circle Drive. So far, progress has been made on two buildings with four duplexes between them. Johnson said construction should be complete by spring 2023.

In total, nine buildings with 18 living spaces are planned. Johnson said construction could go one of two ways, depending on how much interest locals have in living in the duplexes.

“The idea is to build them in phases, three or four units at a time. However, if we get a lot of excitement and commitment from the community about moving in, we can build them as we go,” he said.

Northfield Retirement Communities offers independent and assisted living, as well as skilled nursing care, at apartment-style residences of varying sizes.

“They’re very homey and cozy, however, it’s an apartment and people are moving usually from their house to an apartment. What we wanted to offer people who wanted to join our continuing care retirement community is the option to still have a home style in that … it’s a 1,500-square foot duplex,” Johnson said.

The floor plan for the duplexes is mostly uniform between units, but it does allow for slight modifications. Each building includes a master bedroom and bathroom and a guest bedroom and bathroom. They also feature a living room, dining room, covered porch, outside patio and a garage.

Residents will be able to customize some aspects of their duplex, such as interior wall, flooring and decoration colors.

Each house will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They will feature extra-wide doors and showers and easily-traversable surfaces.

“We’re going to have flat surfaces going in. Basically, there’s not going to be any steps in the house,” Johnson said.

He said the duplexes could be a good fit for people who desire more privacy than an apartment affords or who have more they’d like to bring with them than an apartment can fit.

“My gut is telling me we’re going to be more attractive to recently retired people. However, we’ve had people in their late 70s and early 80s who want the protection of a continuing care retirement community but they have a big house and they don’t want to downsize. We now have an option to fit their needs,” Johnson said. “…It’s really everybody’s sort of flavor.”

All apartment amenities including meal plans, no property taxes, utilities being paid and social activities will be available to duplex residents.

Johnson said the new buildings will be “a little more expensive” than regular apartment units at the retirement community, “but not by much.”

The likes of landscaping, snow removal and general house maintenance will be handled by Northfield Retirement as well.

“For us, we’re just really excited to bring in this new option to our residents and the community,” he said.

Those with questions about the duplexes can contact Johnson at 308-641-1896 or at marketing@northfieldvilla.com.