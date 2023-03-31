The Scottsbluff Kennel Club’s annual dog show began on Friday morning in Mitchell, providing an opportunity for dog owners and handlers to show off their breeds to both judges and the public.

Shows like the one taking place at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds this weekend provide an opportunity to see the many different breeds of dogs that are bred and befriended by people, as well as learn the history and purpose of each.

One breed on display at the show is the formidable bloodhound, the specialization of Colorado resident and breeder Marlene Groves. According to the American Kennel Club, bloodhounds are better than any other creature on the planet at finding people who are lost or hiding, and they do it entirely through their keen sense of smell.

“I’ve had hounds since 1980,” Groves said. “I had Basset hounds for 20 years, I’ve had bloodhounds for 23 years. I have just gotten my AKC permit for judging bloodhounds, and I’m studying other breeds.”

Groves explained that the purpose of dog shows is to assess breeds based on their unique standards and guarantee the quality of the individuals as breeding stock. For bloodhounds, those standards include details about the shape of the head, wrinkles (or furnishings), ears, and more, all of which contribute to the breed’s purpose and value as trackers.

“The whole show is for us to prove our breeding stock. That’s what it’s about for dog showing, judging the dog to the breed standard of what that dog should be,” she said. “Bloodhounds are bred specifically for man-tracking, for scenting. That’s their skill set.”

But Groves doesn’t breed bloodhounds for the sole purpose of bringing home prizes from dog shows. She recognizes that the true value of the breed is in its ability to perform the task they’re assigned. Many of the bloodhounds she raises are utilized by law enforcement agencies to track down criminals with a proven record of success. One of her dogs — the uncle of Sheriff and Glitter, the sibling pair she’s showing this weekend — has aided in the arrest of 39 murder suspects to date, she says.

“The ribbons — I don’t want to say are meaningless, but when one of my handlers, like law enforcement, say, ‘We put away another murderer,’ — that’s meaningful to me,” she said.

Groves said that bloodhounds recently rose in popularity after one named Trumpet won the Westminster Dog Show in 2022. She explained how that sort of attention can lead to increased demand for the breed, and by extension a loss of focus on proper breeding standards. For that reason, among others, Groves considers herself a "preservation breeder," meaning that she breeds bloodhounds for the purpose of guaranteeing that puppies will exhibit the characteristics needed for them to do the job they’re intended to perform.

“I can breed a bunch of bloodhounds, but if they can’t go out and do the trail, then what? If it’s too big, like a mastiff size, that dog isn’t going to be preserving too much. It would be like sending a sumo wrestler to do ballet,” she said.

That focus on function can be applied to countless dog breeds, and provides a tangible measure of success for those who breed, show, and partner with dogs on the job.

“Whether your dog is to be a man-trailer like the bloodhound, or if you’re a Borzoi and you’re supposed to chase and hold game, you should be able to still do that, to do your job,” she said.

The Scottsbluff Kennel Club Dog Show will continue Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., leaving plenty of time for anyone interested in learning more about dog breeds, breeding and showing to come out and take advantage of the expertise on display from Groves and her peers.

