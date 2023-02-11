Gering’s Darrell Bentley is full of praise for the things that he sees that have been done in the community with the help of funds derived from keno.

A pickleball court is currently under construction, one of the largest projects to be done to date with revenues that flow into the city of Gering due to keno games at the Rompus Room and other Gering establishments. Improvements at Gardner and Legion Parks have expanded and improved sidewalks, making them more friendly for walkers and disabled persons. More amenities, such as a disc golf course at Oregon Trail Park, have also been added to the community.

“I’ve said it a hundred times to different people, that’s not the committee’s money. That’s not the council’s money,” Bentley, who serves as chair of the Gering Keno Committee, said. “That’s the citizens of Gering’s money.”

Keno endures in Nebraska in its 4th decade, but casinos’ impact looms Keno proceeds have risen 93% statewide, 31.8% in the Panhandle and 71.8% for games inside Scotts Bluff County since 2004-05. The county lottery's $4.98 million in 2021-22 ranked No. 15 statewide.

And, the dollars awarded through the City’s Keno Committee have also included things that make the community safer. The Gering Police Department has benefited from keno funds to outfit its officers with new weapons, body cameras and bulletproof vests. Other departments, including the fire and public works departments have had projects funded that improve the safety of the community or the staff, Bentley said.

Community betterment

Keno came to Nebraska in 1990, after the state legislature approved the lottery, bingo-style game.

As required by keno regulations, gross proceeds to the government entities that offer keno must be used for “community betterment” purposes. Regulations give definitions and examples to guide counties, cities or villages in designating the funds.

The regulations outline uses, such as enhancing education advancement, like contributing to the operations of a school or scholarship fund; protecting people from disease, suffering or distress; contributing to the physical well-being of individuals, like building, improving or maintaining parks or sponsoring athletic league programs; funding education or business opportunities, such as providing contributions to job training programs; or even clean up or beautification projects, to name a few. Tax relief is also among the stated “community betterment purposes” that are outlined in the regulations.

Bentley has served on the Gering Keno Committee since its formation. He remembers approaching then-Mayor Starr Lehl as the city selected its contractor and encouraging her to set up a committee to consider uses for its keno revenues. At that, he said, Lehl designated him to serve on the committee and he has been on it ever since.

He’s joined by five other Gering residents — Donna Engleman, Matt Janecek, Don Kugler, councilwoman Julie Morrison and Amy Doll – in considering each quarter the beneficiaries of Gering’s keno funds. For the Gering committee, Bentley said, its members look at three core areas when considering applications. The committee weighs if the project is located in Gering, and if not, how it benefits the Gering community or the Scotts Bluff County community at-large. They also ask how many people will be served and, if applicable, whether the applicant has other sources for funds that could be used in lieu of a keno award.

Though Bentley repeatedly says he “doesn’t want to talk money,” some of the grants awarded to the different projects have been significant. A $600,000 grant to help fund the construction of a pickleball court at Oregon Trail Park, as well as a parking lot for the pickleball court that will benefit the nearby ball diamonds, is one of the larger grants in Gering keno history, he said. Those funds will come from a $1 million endowment fund built up from keno funds, a separate fund set aside to benefit larger or more long-term projects.

About half of the city’s earnings each quarter are set aside to build the fund.

“It’s going to be a win-win for everybody,” Bentley said of the multi-faceted pickleball project that will benefit neighbors of the ball diamonds and the park, seniors and youth who play pickleball and the community.

The endowment fund is separate from the proceeds that are awarded each quarter by the keno committee.

Gering keno’s very first project benefited Carl Gray Park, helping fund the establishment of a flag pole erected as part of an Eagle Scout project, Bentley remembers. For some projects and organizations, even a small donation can help kick-off an effort or be the jumpstart for an event.

“There are some projects that we’ve only helped once, and some of them have been pretty big money,” Bentley said.

With such an application process, the use of funds is varied, from helping the individual organization to helping fund larger projects. Area tourism projects and events have been among those notable beneficiaries. When the Sugar Valley Rally rolled through the community, it regularly received funds. Today, the Father’s Day Classic car show brings car aficionados to the community every year with the help of keno funds. Funds have also benefited the larger community of Scotts Bluff County, with funds awarded to Riverside Discovery Center, Old West Balloon Fest in Mitchell and the Celtic gathering, held in Gering.

“One of the areas that we are big supporters of, that people don’t realize, is the schools,” Bentley said. Keno funds have helped pay for everything from upgrading school security systems, to digital signage and projects like improving the Northfield Elementary playground.

The committee in Gering is one of the only in the area, according to Bentley. At Scotts Bluff County, commissioners act to oversee keno funds at this time. Lisa Rien, management accountant for Scotts Bluff County, explained that the county moved away from a committee process within the last five years.

As the county experiences a resurgence in revenues, Rien said, it may be time to reinstate such a committee, but only time will tell. At this time, keno funds have been designated to help fund the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, which Rien said was really pressed into action during the pandemic. Keno funds are also the only source of revenue for a fund, called the General Assistance Fund, which has helped people with everything from costs to pay utilities to paying monies for funerals. The fund is designated for helping the “indigent of Scotts Bluff County,” according to the county website, and people have to apply and qualify for the funds, Rien explained.

The county is not unusual in allocating keno funds to specific purposes. Many of the other surrounding communities that derive revenues from keno funds use a similar process, including Scottsbluff. Through the years, funds in Scottsbluff have greatly benefited parks and other amenities, including making improvements to playgrounds, improving handicap-accessibility at intersections and other designated areas.

Playing the game

Scotts Bluff County began its first operations of the game in 1990, operating at the building now known as the Front Side Bar and Grill at 1001 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

In 2007, Scotts Bluff County requested proposals for operating its Keno game. Lucky Keno took over operations in January 2008 and has headed games throughout its communities ever since. It is the only dedicated keno operator in Scotts Bluff County, offering keno at establishments in Scottsbluff, Gering, Lyman, Morrill, Mitchell, McGrew and Minatare. Lucky Keno also offers keno in the neighboring communities of Bayard and Bridgeport.

In 2021, Ryan Keller, owner of Small Computer Solutions LLC, began operating Lucky Keno and commissioners recently approved a continued 5-year contract with the company.

Today, Lucky Keno o perates games at 15 establishments in Scotts Bluff County, which is big business. During the 2021-22, fiscal year, Scotts Bluff County brought in $4.9 million in gross lottery proceeds from keno, according to the Charitable Gaming Division of the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Of the communities offering keno, Gering saw the biggest revenues in the county, bringing in $1.7 million in gross proceeds. In June 2022, 15 establishments in Scotts Bluff C ounty offered keno, according to state reporting.

“No matter where you get a ticket in Scotts Bluff County, you can replay it or cash it out at another location,” Keller said, explaining one of the benefits of one company heading keno operations in the county.

Each sales outlet — usually bars or restaurants — in Scotts Bluff County is on the same system, which revolves around a live draw that takes place at the main parlor located at the Avenue I location.

The game is offered by broadcast at a number of locations, with the live draw observed via a camera system.

Some locations, such as the Log Cabin in Gering, opt to have their own keno writers on staff, which allows the writer to handle tickets and close the games on site.

With newer technology, Keller said, people can use a digital system to play, which allows smaller establishments to offer keno without having that extra staff person on hand.

Interestingly, Keller said, Lucky Keno is one of the only operations in the state that is still using the live draw system it does, an air-mix machine.

Each day, every 15 minutes, three staff are involved in the drawing. One person operates the random number generator. The air-mix machine operates by dropping balls into a clear drum, which Keller refers to often as the “fish bowl.” A jet of air causes the balls, which are numbered ping-pong balls, to float and mix in the machine. To pick the winning numbers, an operator opens a valve to let air out. As that air is let out through a clear tube at the top of the machine, a ball is sucked into the tube and placed in “rabbit ears.” In keno, 20 numbers are selected. If the numbers drawn match the numbers you chose, you win. As each number is drawn, it is recorded by one person, while another is observing, and then checking the numbers to wrap up the game. Games are also recorded, and a review is done monthly. A system of reviewing wins is also part of the administration of the game.

Player preference is one of the reasons that Lucky Keno continues to operate using its live-draw system, Keller said.

“I think the live draw makes players think there is a chance that a mistake can be made, as opposed to a computer system that you watch numbers and keep seeing the same one come up,” he said. “(As a player), you think that the ball might be a little bit heavy, or something, so it entices you to play.”

Despite the purported randomness of the game, regulars who come in to play keno often have their own “winning strategies.” Sometimes, Keller said, they are playing numbers that are symbolic because of a family member or friend’s birthday or other special occasion. Other times, they may select numbers because of some other relevance that occurred that day.

They will also have their own superstitions. A common one, he said, is that some regular players don’t like to watch the numbers being drawn, something which comes up as a player visits the parlor, pays for his ticket, then goes outside as the numbers are drawn. He does that several times before joking about his lack of luck that day.

For most, it’s just about having some good fun, while spending a small amount of money.

Not just a game; it’s a business

Like others in the industry, Keller said that he doesn’t believe that casino gambling will have a big impact on keno. For establishments that offer keno, he said, it’s just another tool to keep customers in the seat.

“It (keno) would be impacted at least a little bit,” he said. “To me, a casino is kind of like when a Super Walmart comes into your town. It’s going to be really hard for small businesses, like the Log Cabin, to compete because they need to charge you for a beer while those places would give you one for free.”

Even so, he said, he thinks locations would still continue to see a benefit from offering keno. The process to offer keno in an establishment is thorough, he said, with the state requiring businesses to be in operation for at least six months and required to provide information about its operations and met other requirements. In fact, Rien said, it is so thorough that the state recently turned down an area business that sought to offer keno at its establishment.

“With keno, we don’t try to help you bring a crowd in,” Keller said. “We try to help you keep the crowd that you’ve already brought into your business.”

More concerning for keno operators was a bill introduced last year that would have allowed people to play keno from home, using their cell phone or other mobile device, he said. Keller opined that the bill didn’t pass because it would have allowed people to use credit cards to play the game, which would have had an impact on growing problem gambling.

Though playing keno is relatively simple, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

Per regulations set out by statute, keno operators are only allowed to take up to 14% of the net gross.

“That 14% actually has to come out of your profit side,” Keller said. “So very rarely do we actually make that. One of the things that does make us stand out against other operators is we guarantee all the city and county checks.”

Those percentages of the gross proceeds are set out in operating agreements, but basically, Keller explained, “If somebody hits $50,000, which is our max payout, it doesn’t cost the city. We take that hit and they still get the full amount that they normally do.”

Keller said sales outlets and other overheard costs, from payroll to paper products, are also paid out of the keno funds.

Keller, working with his accountant and those on the county or city level, he provides information regularly as required by statute. On the county level, Rien oversees that process, using the information provided to report and submitted information and monies to the Nebraska Department of Revenue each quarter, and annually.

Even the balls that are used in the air-mix machine are carefully handled to ensure accuracy in the randomness of the game. Keller explains that balls, in eight groupings, are changed out at least twice a day. Those groupings are rotated throughout a period of about a month and a system has been designated for regular cleaning of the balls. Keller said he contracts that service, and that the system used by Lucky Keno has become a recommended practice throughout the state. That’s important, he said, as neglect in the cleaning system resulted in problems under the previous owner that resulted in one ball becoming gummed up and regularly drawn. It resulted in issues that led to a high number of wins among players who noticed the irregularity.

For his part, Keller seems committed to the integrity of the keno game as the operator in Scotts Bluff County. He’s been involved in keno for decades. As a young man, Keller worked as a keno writer, having worked at the Log Cabin, a business operated by his aunt. His interested in the business expanded as part of his computer repair business, which he operates on the side.

“I’ve always been into computers. I’ve always fixed computers,” he said. “One day, the keno system went down and I was able to fix it. The then-operator asked me if I would want to start helping him fix keno computers. And that just kind of led into this.”

Keller, Bentley and Rien praise the keno system in the area.

On behalf of Gering and the Scotts Bluff County community, Bentley said he can see the good that has been done with keno funds, even offering a driving tour to showcase projects that have been done.

He said that he has a theory that if everyone would just give a little bit of their time or resources, that “we’d be a heck of a lot better world.” It’s one of the reasons he continues to volunteer for the Gering Keno Committee.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done,” he said. “There’s a lot of good going on.”