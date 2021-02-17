NPPD able to avoid rolling blackouts Wednesday morning

Shortly after announcing that Nebraska Public Power District customers could expect blackouts, the company said they were able to avoid interruptions to power.

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska Public Power District announced it would be moving to Emergency Level 3 at 8 a.m. (MT) and customers could be without power for 45 minutes or longer in various locations throughout the service territory.

However, about 15 minutes later, NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said that NPPD was able to move to an Emergency Level 2 without the need to implement blackouts.

. On Monday, NPPD and other Nebraska power suppliers advised Nebraskans of the potential for blackouts. The blackouts are due to a request from the Southwest Power Pool, of which NPPD is a member. NPPD conducted a blackout on Tuesday morning in the Scottsbluff area and other areas of the state.

Utilities locally and across the region had advised customers over the weekend to reduce their power usage as much as possible by lowering the temperature on their thermostats and taking other measures, such as not using clothes dryers and ovens.

By Monday morning, demand in the Southwest Power Pool had reached 43,000 megawatts, more than four times what it had forecast it would need this time of year.