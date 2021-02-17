NPPD: Rolling blackouts to take place this morning

Nebraska Public Power District will be moving to Emergency Level 3 at 8 a.m. (MT).
Rolling blackouts will be conducted throughout the NPPD service territory with power being out for 45 minutes or longer in various locations until further notice.
The blackouts are due to a request from the Southwest Power Pool, of which NPPD is a member. On Monday, NPPD and other Nebraska power suppliers advised Nebraskans of the potential for blackouts. NPPD conducted a blackout on Tuesday morning in the Scottsbluff area
Utilities locally and across the region had advised customers over the weekend to reduce their power usage as much as possible by lowering the temperature on their thermostats and taking other measures, such as not using clothes dryers and ovens.
By Monday morning, demand in the Southwest Power Pool had reached 43,000 megawatts, more than four times what it had forecast it would need this time of year.
In addition to urging customers to reduce energy usage, the group also asked its member providers to increase generation where possible. The power pool, which typically draws 30%-50% of its power from wind energy, was getting less than 10% from that source Monday. In fact, nearly 50% of its generation was coming from coal-fired plants.
Mark Becker, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District, said the utility fired up its natural gas-powered Canaday Generating Station in Lexington at the request of the Southwest Power Pool.
It was the first time since July 2012 that NPPD had operated the station for anything other than maintenance, Becker said.
July 2012 also is the only other time Becker said he has seen rolling blackouts prompted because of power demand. That occurred once at night for 30 minutes on a day when temperatures climbed well above 100 degrees.
He said he's never seen a rolling blackout in Nebraska in the winter.
Becker said NPPD was generally maxing out most of its power generation, with Cooper Nuclear Station running slightly higher than 100%.
This report contains information from the Lincoln Journal Star.