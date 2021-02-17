NPPD: Rolling blackouts to take place this morning

Nebraska Public Power District will be moving to Emergency Level 3 at 8 a.m. (MT).

Rolling blackouts will be conducted throughout the NPPD service territory with power being out for 45 minutes or longer in various locations until further notice.

The blackouts are due to a request from the Southwest Power Pool, of which NPPD is a member. On Monday, NPPD and other Nebraska power suppliers advised Nebraskans of the potential for blackouts. NPPD conducted a blackout on Tuesday morning in the Scottsbluff area

Utilities locally and across the region had advised customers over the weekend to reduce their power usage as much as possible by lowering the temperature on their thermostats and taking other measures, such as not using clothes dryers and ovens.

By Monday morning, demand in the Southwest Power Pool had reached 43,000 megawatts, more than four times what it had forecast it would need this time of year.

In addition to urging customers to reduce energy usage, the group also asked its member providers to increase generation where possible. The power pool, which typically draws 30%-50% of its power from wind energy, was getting less than 10% from that source Monday. In fact, nearly 50% of its generation was coming from coal-fired plants.