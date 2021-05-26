 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NRD offers drought resources
0 comments

NRD offers drought resources

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte NRD is committed to helping constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in the area. The websites below are available to give guidance and statistics on current conditions. The North Platte NRD has established a drought plan to be implemented if drought conditions persist. Check out that plan and other helpful links at the NPNRD website https://www.npnrd.org/drought/climate/weather/.

Drought Resources:

— North Platte River Basin Tea-Cup Diagram: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/hydromet/teacup_form.html

— Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office: http://www.wrds.uwyo.edu/wrds/nrcs/snowprec/snowprec.html

— Drought Monitor for Nebraska: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE

For more information and resources on Drought or on any other of the North Platte NRD’s programs, go to www.npnrd.org or call the office at 308-632-2749.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News