NRD offers drought resources

SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte NRD is committed to helping constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in the area. The websites below are available to give guidance and statistics on current conditions. The North Platte NRD has established a drought plan to be implemented if drought conditions persist. Check out that plan and other helpful links at the NPNRD website https://www.npnrd.org/drought/climate/weather/.
Drought Resources:
— North Platte River Basin Tea-Cup Diagram: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/hydromet/teacup_form.html
— Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office: http://www.wrds.uwyo.edu/wrds/nrcs/snowprec/snowprec.html
— Drought Monitor for Nebraska: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE
For more information and resources on Drought or on any other of the North Platte NRD’s programs, go to www.npnrd.org or call the office at 308-632-2749.